Despite implementing a whole raft of energy saving measures, spiralling energy costs have left Arklow’s Coral Leisure Centre facing ‘possibly our worst Christmas on record’.

The recent spate energy price increases have had a profound effect on all industries, none more so than the energy-hungry leisure industry.

For Michael Wolohan, Manager of Arklow’s Coral Leisure Centre, his fight against surging energy costs this winter may decide the future of the centre.

“Today, we’re using less kilowatt-hours of electricity and gas than we were before the pandemic, and yet, the cost is still killing us,” Michael began.

“Most of our sites are suffering the same. Here in Arklow we spend approximately 40 per cent more on energy compared to 2019, despite using over 200 kilowatt-hours less of energy for the same January to September period.”

Founder of the Coral Leisure Centre group, Camillus Muldowney, has committed to it becoming a carbon neutral enterprise going forward.

The Arklow site has been linked with a green enterprise group called EcoMerit since 2016. After implementing many of their suggestions, the centre has managed to reduce its tonnage of CO2 produced year on year.

Michael explained that Coral have gone through every channel possible to attain grants and funding to implement a range of energy saving measures and initiatives.

Chief among them is their solar panelled roof, which was installed in late 2016. While the panels don’t generate the electricity required to run the building, they do help supplement and save, generating about two months of the centre’s energy requirements.

“The greener we can be the better, “said Michael. “It’s a great selling point for us to go to the County Council looking for grants.

“In terms of energy saving our solar panels have been the best by far. We also installed LED lights throughout the building and fitted insulating glazing film on our windows.

“We also had our walls insulated, which was a massive plus for us. The building is nearly 25 years old, so it’s made a huge difference in helping us retain heat within the pool hall.”

Michael explained that the pool hall is by far the largest drain on the finances of any leisure centre. In Coral Arklow’s case, they have a network of pumps running almost non-stop that regulate the temperature of the pool hall and the water.

He insists that the electricity required to maintain customer’s comfort is simply not viable at today’s inflated energy prices.

“The leisure industry will have to take a serious look at the temperatures we run our pools at, and decrease them to a point where people can still feel comfortable,” Michael said.

“We run our pool hall at 29°C or 30°C, and our pool at 28°C or 29°C. We have to maintain that temperature 15 hours a day. That takes a lot of gas.

“It was estimated that a one degree decrease in temperature would save you a minimum of €10,000 a year. That would represent a massive saving to us.”

Much like the pub and hospitality industries, winter heating costs in the leisure industry can easily spiral out of control. Coupled with the industry’s typical seasonal decline in footfall, this winter is looking particularly bleak for restaurants, gyms and hotels around the country.

“I keep saying to my staff, to put it into perspective: their electricity bill for the month might be €250, but ours is an average of €2,500-€3,000,” Michael said.

“That was before the latest energy hikes. In the winter, we could be paying as much as €5,000 a month. Even more if the weather is particularly bad.

“On top of that, we might be paying more than €10,000 on gas. So, that’s €15,000 gone every month, before you’ve taken a penny in. If you think that the average price for a swim is about €6 – that’s a lot of people you have to get through the door.

“Right now I’m looking at the pool and there’s not a soul in it,” Michael said despondently. “The kids are in school and the early crowd have gone home. There might be five people in the gym right now, and that’s just crushing.”

Arklow Coral Leisure do an annual recruitment drive in September, where membership is half-price for a limited time. The centre usually sees a huge influx of new and returning members, but Michael is worried that, “with such a strain on everyone’s finances, we might not see that rush of memberships we rely upon.”

According to the ESRI’s recent report, the number of households in energy poverty – where more than 10 per cent of a person or household’s net income is spent on energy bills – has already hit a record high of 29 per cent, above the previously recorded high of 23 per cent in the mid-90s.

“The figures don’t lie,” said Michael. “Everything points to the Christmas being really tough, both on our customers and us.

“We normally close for five days over the Christmas period, but it may be that we have to consider closing for longer this year, depending on whether energy prices increase any further, or how footfall is.

“We are anxious that people just won’t have the money this year, that new memberships this month and in January will be impacted by the increased costs of Christmas for households. It could possibly be our worst Christmas on record.”

“We can only hope that the amazing people of Arklow continue to support us as they have always done, and that they understand that we’ll be doing our all to provide the best service for them.”