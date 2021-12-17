Arklow woman is shortlisted for prestigious Ocean Hero Award

Rachel Saint Sevin, who attends beach clean-ups with Arklow Coast Care, was shortlisted for the Individual of the Year category in Clean Coasts Ocean Hero Awards 2021.

Over the past two weeks, Clean Coasts has honoured winning groups, individuals, communities and businesses who have won an Ocean Hero Award for their outstanding work and commitment to their coastlines and areas.

Rachel was one of four volunteers from around the country shortlisted for the Individual of the Year award.

She said: “I really enjoy meeting new volunteers and maintaining my relationship with current members each week through the clean-up events.

"Arklow South Beach is a popular location and keeping it tidy for the community and wildlife is important. During the lockdown more people came out in their local area and showed the importance of the work we did as the beach was popular in use daily.

"I really enjoy going down on a Thursdays with my little dog Daisy to meet with everyone and do my bit.”

The Individual of the Year is one of the ten categories at the Ocean Hero Awards. It acknowledges individuals who initiate change and inspire others to do more to protect and conserve their coastline.

All shortlisted nominees were sent a congratulatory gift package to thank them for their contribution to coasts across Ireland.

Since 2006, the Ocean Hero Awards honour the invaluable contribution that Clean Coasts volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving our spectacular coastline.

Being Ireland’s foremost community-based coastal education programme, the Clean Coasts programme can count on the work of over 1,800 volunteer groups and over 37,000 volunteers.

The involvement and support of the whole community are essential to the work of Clean Coasts and the Ocean Hero Awards is an award thought to recognise the invaluable contribution volunteers, groups and communities have made towards conserving the Irish coastline.

Sinead McCoy, Clean Coasts Manager said: “I would like to congratulate all of the Ocean Hero Awardees, our shortlist and winners are incredibly inspiring volunteers, groups and communities that have made an outstanding contribution to protecting Ireland’s coastal environment.

"We were delighted to have received so many inspirational nominations that show not only the true dedication of these coastal custodians, but also that their efforts don’t go unnoticed by the community.”