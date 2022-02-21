Arklow volunteer group Community First Responders celebrate 11 years of service

The cake table all ready to help Arklow Community First Responders celebrate 11 years of essential work.

The cake specially baked to help Arklow Community First Responders celebrate 11 years of essential work.

Valentine’s Day last week marked a special anniversary for Arklow Community First Responders as they got together to celebrate their 11th birthday and a full resumption of their valuable service.

They first went live answering cardiac emergency calls on behalf of the Ambulance Service in Arklow on February 14 in 2011, and have been ready to assist at all times since then up until 2020.

The outbreak of the Covid pandemic in 2020 resulted in community first responder groups being stood down nationwide by the National Ambulance Service for fears around the health and safety of those volunteering.

They returned to active duty 13 months later, but were only able to attend limited emergencies, initially only dispatched to cardiac arrest and choking calls.

As restrictions have continued to ease in 2022, the responders have returned to answering all calls in all categories, including people who are experiencing chest pains and calls from those who fear they are experience symptoms of a stroke.

Celebrating be back in action and their 11th birthday, the members of the responders thanked the Arklow community who they say have “provided them with unwavering support, both financially and emotionally, over the past 11 years”.

“We owe them a big debt of gratitude,” they said. “We'd like to express our sincere thanks to one and all.”

Everyone on the Arklow Community First Responders team is a volunteer, willing and ready to give up their time, day or night to aid members of the Arklow community who experience a cardiac emergency.

Over the 11 years they have been in operation, First Responders have had dozens of volunteers.

Some who had short stays, some longer stints and indeed members who have been on board since day one.

The group accredit the willingness and generosity of volunteers to the longevity and success of the group and expressed their sincere thanks to all past and present volunteers for their “enthusiasm, time and commitment to our group”.

If you are interested in getting involved with the group, you can get in touch with the via their Facebook page, Arklow Community First Responders, where they share their fundraising events and general updates on the service.