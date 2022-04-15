Arklow trumpeteer lands international fellowship

Sean Molloy of Ireland and Kairi Watanabe of Japan have been selected as the inaugural recipients of the Gail Schultz International Fellowship award for 2022.

A trumpet player from Arklow has been announced as one of two recipients of a new, prestigious international fellowship award.

Sean Molloy, who is a musice performance student at the University of Dublin, was awarded the inaugural Gail Schultz Schultz International Fellowship award for 2022 by BD Performing Arts in Concord, California.

Sean has been a member of the Arklow Inbhear Mor Performance Ensembles since he was six and they group last week could not contain their pride and excitement.

“We are thrilled for Sean as he sets off to perform all across the USA with the Boston Crusaders this summer,” the group said.

“Sean has been a very hard working and devoted member of our band from a young age. His long serving band education with Inbhear Mor, along with his professional music education, has resulted in the amazing achievement.

“To watch Sean take his talents to the USA and represent Ireland on the world stage is a great honour and source of pride for all of us.”

Sean’s dad, Oisin Molloy, the Musical Director at Inbhear Mor said he was ‘Double proud” and Sean himself added: “I’m excited to make lifelong friendships with people who share the same passions as I, and I plan to take what I learn this summer to be an inspiring teacher and role model to kids in Ireland."

Kairi Watanabe of Japan have also been selected for the award for drumming.

The Gail Schultz International Fellowship supports international students who wish to participate in US-based Drum Corps International organisations while committing to making contribution to music education and drum corps in their home communities.