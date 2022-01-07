Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway moves a step closer to planning stage

The planning application for the Arklow to Shillelagh Greenway can be now be submitted to An Bord Pleanala after letters were sent to the roughly 50 landowners along the proposed route requesting to purchase or long-term lease their land.

The Greenway will be a 38km walking trail between Arklow and Shillelagh, taking in some of the old railway track between Woodenbridge and Shillelagh.

Councillor John Mullen (FF) from Tinahely is heavily involved in seeing the Greenway coming to fruition.

He said: "I welcome the fact that the Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway is progressing with a full route finalised, all the necessary environmental and infrastructural technical documentation prepared and a full costings based on route management.

"The letters to landowners is another milestone which will now allow the Arklow-Shillelagh Greenway to progress to planning and to secure the necessary funding in the next call for applications due shortly.

“I have been working with the communities of south Wicklow on this project for 15 years and it is an urgent lifeline for the future economic and social development of the region. This must be given top priority by all who want balanced development in Wicklow and I will continue to work on getting this project delivered as quickly as possible."