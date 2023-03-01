Arklow to get new community space as volunteers transform former restaurant

Tony Murray pictured outside the Arklow Community Action Resource Centre's new premises on River Walk Lane, which is set to open within the next couple of weeks.

After spending the past four years without a permanent home, the tireless volunteers from the Arklow Community Action Resource Centre are almost ready to unveil their new premises – a move that will see the creation of a new community space in the centre of town.

Located at the site of the old Masala House restaurant, on River Walk Lane, the newly renamed ‘New River Walk House’ will both increase the community group’s capacity to fundraise and accept donations and also provide a new social venue (complete with its own commercial kitchen) that is equipped to host everything from coffee mornings to birthday parties.

Speaking ahead of the hugely anticipated launch of the centre, which is expected within the next two weeks, Arklow Community Action Resource Centre volunteer Anne Carroll said that the group are overjoyed to finally have a place to call their home.

She outlined the group’s vision for the new premises and how they hope to create a welcoming community space, where groups and individuals can come together to socialise or drop off their donations – preferably both!

“Years ago, when we were in our old home in the Paramount, we used to host all kinds of community groups,” Anne recalled. “We had the knitters, various men’s groups, you name it. But we just couldn’t do that kind of thing in our temporary home in Tesco.

“It was a godsend really that we found Tesco, who graciously gave us a room upstairs, but it limited the amount of work we were could do. We always had offers of non-perishable food, clothes or prams that we just couldn’t physically take in. Basically, we could only take what we could get rid of.

“It had reached a point where we just needed our own space, not only to accept donations, but to re-establish the connection with the community. When we were in the Paramount, there was no pressure there. People would just walk in off the street and have a chat. We were even the first call for many people who needed help with filling out all kinds of forms and applications.

“Having that consistent location, staffed by friendly volunteers who are well-known in the community, is really invaluable when it comes to putting people at ease.

“We’re really excited about the building’s potential for fundraising and community events. For the past number of years we’ve relied on other locations to do our fundraising. With the new premises, if we want to do a bit of an impromptu coffee morning, for example, we can just do it there.

“There’s a car park right next to it and the building itself is well laid out for hosting. It has toilets, a massive kitchen and is just big enough that a relatively small group could have a party or a nice evening there. We were even thinking about having a little fundraising coffee shop every so often.”

Arklow Community Action Resource Centre volunteers have worked diligently to refurbish the new centre for the past four months, painstakingly repainting and refreshing the property which had been left idle since the closure of the restaurant.

Praising her fellow volunteers and the community they serve, Anne said that the new centre is a testament to the sense of community initiative and generosity that is deeply engrained in Arklow’s people.

“It took us so long to find the premises,” Anne explained. “We had asked anyone and everyone. Then, out of the blue, we were introduced to the landlord of our new home.

“The building had been up for sale for some time, and he didn’t really want to see it being redeveloped as residential, as it’s a really great, central location. It’s right on the water, at the bridge – somewhere he felt the town should make use of.

“We got to talking and it turned out that he had been in the scouts for years. He said he was fully behind what we did, how we work and our vision for the place. So, we came to a deal and he agreed to rent it to us for five years. He even gave us the first month free of charge. Honestly, he’s such a lovely, selfless bloke.

“We’ve also received a number of donations since we started the work on the building before Christmas. Topline Bolands have donated paint, cleaning supplies and have pledged to sponsor a new door. Transition year students from one of the local schools have said that they will paint the outside for us, while another chap said he’d replace a couple of the windows for us.

“Funnily enough, we were donated a skip recently by Shane Byrne, the former rugby player, who works for Bord na Móna. We cheekily sweet talked him into it a bit, but he’s a great man for helping us out it. It all saves us money, which we can put back into the community.

“As far as the work itself goes, honestly, we were happy to do it,” Anne added. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s been a lot of work done. It had been lying idle for quite some time, and it was in a very bad state.

“Though we’ve been scrubbing and painting over the past few months, now that its finally coming together, we’re really excited for people to see it. It’s going to be amazing.

“The people of Arklow have really come together to get the building over the line. It’s been a long road that has required a lot of hard work and patience. Thankfully, all that graft is finally about to pay off. Here’s hoping for a bright future for the new building, which will have community at its very core.”