Arklow Tidy Towns invite Ukrainians to join clean up

Arklow Tidy Towns will have some Ukrainian helpers on May 7.

Arklow Tidy Towns have invited local Ukrainian Refugees in the area to help them tidy the town on Saturday, May 7 in a build to help them integrate into the community.

The Tidy Town’s clean up starts at10.30am at the Arklow Lifeboat Station and will consist of picking up litter, sweeping the harbour area, and organising the presentation of the town.

Sandra Hill, Tidy Town Supervisor, added: “We have also just received a grant for an accessibility path in Arklow Town, so depending on volunteers, the path layout will be dug too.”

Speaking about the idea behind the event, she said: “The Ukrainians just want to say thank you to the Arklow community and all the people supporting them.

“They lost everything, and they’ve come to a strange country, and I suppose the easiest way to meet people is to get out and work with them. It’s also a great way to get to know the town.

“We want local people to work with them. I suppose it’s just a way for people to feel welcome, and I know it’s work, but it’s also a lot of fun.”

According to Sandra, the sessions generally take between an hour and a half to two hours, with one of the volunteers providing cups of tea, coffee, sandwiches and nice things to eat.

Sandra has volunteered for Tidy Towns the past 30 years and recommends joining the group to anyone who wants to improve their town.

She said: “I want to make Arklow a better place for everybody. All the volunteers do a fantastic job, and it’s so great to give back to the community.”