Arklow students bag podium spot in European Money Quiz 2022

Two Arklow students from Gaelcholáiste na Mara have been crowned National Champions after placing third in the European Money Quiz 2022.

The European Money Quiz is Europe’s largest financial literacy competition for students aged between 13 and 15 years, and attracts up to a million players via the Kahoot! platform.

Alexandru (Alex) Muntean and Conor De Búrca were chosen to represent Ireland in the European finals after beating 2,000 participants in the Irish final hosted by the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland.

In the European final they faced fellow National Champions from 28 other countries and had to answer 20 questions on financial skills. The top three teams won a cash prize and the top five have been invited to Brussels on June 20 and 21 by organisers the European Banking Federation.

Speaking after the success, Alex said: "I felt really excited and glad after placing third in the European finals. We havet secured our place within the top five teams going to Brussels. I was overjoyed to be granted this opportunity alongside my teammate and trusted friend Conor Burke. I can't wait to go on this trip and I hope it will be great."

He added: "To practice for the quiz I made sure to play the previous year's finals to gain an insight into the types of questions that could appear this year.

“I have played many Kahoot! quizzes in the past with my fellow classmates in business class and have gained an experience in fast thinking and decisive action. Of course, I also have the Junior Cert exam this year and its preparation has also helped me a lot."

Conor also praised their teacher for the support provided to help them win this European prize.

“It was a really nice opportunity to be able to play in the quiz with so many other countries,” he said. “I’m very grateful for all the support from my teacher, Oide Tiarnán, and my teammate Alex. I am overjoyed to be given the chance to travel to Brussels with the team.”

He added: “I made sure to play all the Kahoot!s from previous quizzes to get a taste of the type of upcoming questions. Preparation for the Junior Cert later this year has helped me a lot with remembering interest and taxation rates.”

Their Business Studies teacher Tiarnán De Hál said he is exceptionally proud of their achievement.

"They are two exceptionally diligent and inquisitive students that are a pleasure to share a classroom with - as, indeed, are all their fellow Business Studies students here at the school,” he said.

“To be crowned National Champions was a worthy honour in itself - but to place third in Europe was, as we would say here in the school, ar fheabhas ar fad!"

The European Money Quiz was launched alongside the European Money Week campaign in 2017, and is part of the European Banking Federation’s financial literacy initiatives.

The aims of the initiatives is to highlight the importance of financial education for young people to lead a better and more secure life.