Arklow student achieves staggering six H1s in Leaving Certificate 2022: ‘We’re so proud of him’

Arklow student Louis Ware is over the moon after he achieved a magnificent six H1s in his Leaving Certificate results.

The Glenart College student sat eight Leaving Cert exams in total, including English, Irish, mathematics, applied mathematics, French, business studies, physics and engineering.

After receiving a tip off from a friend that the results were out earlier than expected on Friday morning, Louis said he simply couldn’t contain his excitement.

“We were expecting the results at ten o’clock, but I got a text from one of my friends at about 9.45am saying that they were out,” Louis said. “So, I ran upstairs and logged on to check if he was having me on!

“But they were out. It was just me on my own when I was looking at them, but my mother was in the next room. So, when I saw the results, I ran into her screaming and shouting. She was just as shocked as me, mostly because she wasn’t expecting them to be out for another 15 minutes!”

News of Louis’ outstanding results spread quickly and it’s easy to see why. Described as a “model student” by the Glenart College staff, he’s a hard worker who has the best interests of the school at heart. Indeed, it will have come as little surprise to anyone who knows him that he has done so well.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t expect the results to be good,” Louis said. “I had sat the papers and I kinda knew I’d do well. But I wasn’t expecting to do as well as I did if I’m completely honest, especially in a few of the subjects.

“I only picked up applied mathematics in February, I self-taught that in a couple of months. I also sat the engineering exam. Having not done metal wok for the Junior Cert, I’m delighted with having that marked so highly.”

He added: “Covid was tough too, for both teachers and students learning to study online. If anything, the restrictions helped me to learn the value of just pushing on myself. Being self-motivated to do my own work and realising how to work best.

“I’d love to say thanks to Glenart College. The whole six years that I’ve been here it has been above and beyond incredible. They’ve supported me in everything I’ve needed. I’ve never had an issue. I felt like I was listened to, like I was a valued member of the school community. They always pushed me and motivated me to do my best.”

In his spare time Louis plays a lot of tennis. He loves to read, code and play computer games. He also has a vested interest in physics and mathematics in particular, two subjects he’s keen to pursue in the future.

“Maynooth University is my top choice on the CAO, so fingers crossed get in there,” Louis said. “I’m hoping to do theoretical physics and computer science through the undergraduate and, from there, maybe a PHD in the future.”

Glenart Principal Louise Kearns said, “We’re so proud of him, we always have been. He’s been a model student these past six years. A real role model for other students.

“He has sat on the student council, we've brought him to board meetings and presentations. He has promoted the school for first years. He really thrived at the school, and we’re delighted he’s reaping the rewards.

“So many of our students have excelled in their exams this year,” Louise continued. “We cater for a range of students here and a lot of them have surpassed heir own expectations. Some of our Leaving Cert Applied (LCA) students have doe particularly well.

“We try to support all of our students as best we can, no matter what their ability or their goals are.”