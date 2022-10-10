Arklow shines a light in aid of suicide prevention charity Talk to Tom

Pictured at the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening were Laura Byrne, Garrett Reid and Chloe Strahan with their dog Athena. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jacinta Cooper, Pat Cooper and Teresa Earl attended the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured against the moonlight sky during the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening were Lynda Renwick and Angie Howell. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening were Connie Whelan, Aoife Moran, Aoife Devoste and Moya Duffy. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kate Doran and Bríd Hempenstall participated in the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aisling Nolan, Vanessa O'Hart and Seona Nolan pictured at the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Miya Nolan was pictured at the walk 'Shine a Light for Mental Awareness' in aid of 'Talk to Tom' organised by Release Wellness which was held at the Arklow Running Track on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

A crowd of more than 40 people gathered at the Arklow on Friday evening to ‘Shine a Light’ on mental health awareness with a fundraising walk in aid of Talk to Tom.

Attendees brought their lights, torches and lanterns to light the way as they made the 20 minute walk around the duck pond and on to the Arklow Bay Hotel. There they were treated to music from Arklow singer-songwriter James Reid, Ronan McCauley and the Ukulele players and trad band ‘Sin a Bhfuil Aris’.

The event was organised by Release Wellness, a community initiative that was set up by Arklow fitness instructor Aisling Nolan, with the help of her partner Andrew O’Harte. Aisling founded the voluntary, community-driven initiative to create wellness events and projects to help people with their physical and mental health.

“The idea came to me about four years ago,” Aisling said. “Physical health is one thing, but mental health is another. You can’t have physical health without mental health – the two go hand in hand. So, I organised a fitness and wellness day in Arklow to do something more focused on mental health awareness. I wanted to have a place for the community together and discuss their feelings.

“Since then I’ve made it into a yearly event, which happens in October, to coincide with World Mental Health Month. So, we pick a day and a have an event, with all the proceeds going to Talk to Tom.”

Between 1980 and 2021, a total of 16,067 people were lost to suicide in Ireland. Charities like Talk to Tom, which is a community-based suicide prevention and mental health awareness charity, are essential.

Talk to Tom is based in Gorey, Wexford, but there are plans in place to open another centre in Arklow. The funds raised at last Friday’s Shine a Light walk will go towards the foundation of Talk to Tom’s new Arklow service, which will be on Main Street.

“It’s going to be great for the people of Arklow to have access to that service,” Aisling said. “Talk to Tom do a lot of free counselling and different workshops. The building itself needs a lot of work, but we’re hoping to have it opened by the end of the year. Nights like Friday help a lot. We raised over €350, which is a great amount for a small event.”

Aisling said that she hopes to collaborate with other community groups and charities over the coming years. Release Wellness have already supported a number of causes, including Arklow Meals on Wheels. According to Aisling, the list of people Release Wellness need to thank is growing longer by the day.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all the people who we have collaborated with on the events. From the fitness instructors to the musicians and everyone in between. You have made the events really memorable.

“A special thank you goes to my partner Andy. He’s a great videographer and has been fantastic in helping us realise the idea. Without Andy none of this would be possible. And also to Cllr Peir Leonard, who has been really supportive in everything we’ve done over the past four years.”

For more information about Release Wellness contact Aisling at releasewellnessark@gmail.com. For more information about Talk to Tom call 0818 303 061 or visit www.talktotom.ie.