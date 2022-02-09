Arklow sea swimmers take the plunge to support a local cause

A group of Arklow sea swimmers are to take a dip in the icy water this weekend to raise funds for a local cause.

Members of the Banter And Dryrobes Arklow Sea Swimmers will take part in the fundraising dip for Arklow Tidy Towns at low tide in The Cove on Saturday, February 12 at 12 p.m.

“In Arklow we are so lucky to have wonderful clean beaches on our doorstep and many locals have used these beaches throughout this pandemic for swimming, walking or just taking some time out from their busy lives,” a spokesperson for the group said.

"As we drive to the beach for our daily swim, we often see the good folks of the Arklow Tidy Towns group out in full force, cleaning the harbour area and beaches, and can’t help being impressed by their selfless work. This is why we have decided to organise the event in aid of Arklow Tidy Towns. All money raised will go towards new tools and planters for our town - it’s just our way of saying thank you to the members for all they do.”

The local sea swimmers are hoping that the Arklow community will come out in force to shore their appreciation for the Tidy Towns volunteers.

For safety reasons, this will be a quick in-and-out dip and will be restricted to people over 16 years of age. Anyone taking part is asked to donate €10 on the day.

Donations can also be made on the beach during the event or online at gofundme.com/f/share-the-love-for-arklow-tidy-towns.

Arklow RNLI will also be lending their support on the day.