Arklow school student Ella wins art prize

Artwork by Arklow's Ella Kelly, which earned her runner-up in the 8-10 years category of the Credit Union Art Competition 2021.

Arklow’s Ella Kelly was last week among the prize winners of the Credit Union Art Competition 2021.

Ella’s piece earned her the runner-up spot in the 8-10 years category, which was announced through a virtual ceremony hosted by RTE broadcaster Marty Whelan.

The theme for this year’s competition was ‘Imagine’ which encouraged entrants to explore their thoughts, hopes and dreams, and portray them on paper or canvas.

Speaking about the theme, ILCU Head of Communications, Paul Bailey said: “This year of ‘Imagine’ really brought out the creativity, vision and dreams of the entrants and we saw some amazing pieces of art, demonstrating the massive amount of artistic talent that is out there.”

The ceremony was held on March 10 and streamed through the ILCU social media channels for finalists, their family and credit unions.

Una Sealy, Urusula Retzlaff O'Connell and Stephen Doyle were the judges of this year's competition.

“We received over 30,000 entries across all age categories and I want to congratulate every entrant who took part and shared their artwork with us.’’ said added Mr Bailey. “I want to encourage all our budding artists to keep painting.”

Eleven entries were crowned overall winners in their respective categories, and there were 23 runner-up and merit awards.