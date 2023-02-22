Arklow roads to remain in ‘shocking state’ due to lack of cash

Elected councillors were left stunned when it was revealed that the Council’s roads budget for 2023 would cover just 11 of the 49km of roads that are in structural distress in the Arklow district.

The bombshell was dropped on councillors during a presentation delivered by Senior Executive Engineer with Wicklow County Council, Avril Hill, in which she outlined the state of the Arklow Municipal District’s 585km of roads.

Ms Hill began by describing in detail how trained County Council personnel rank roads on a scale of one to 10, with roads that are particularly bad or in structural distress (49km) designated one to four, roads that are rated five to eight (396km) having moderate defects or surface defects and roads labelled nine to 10 (140km) that have no surface defects.

“The important thing to note is that eight per cent of our roads in the District are rated one to four,” Ms Hill said.

“It’s mainly roads that are rated either three (one per cent) or four (seven per cent) that don’t have extensive structural stress, but when you look at the amount of roads that we have in the District, that actually comes out to 49km of roads that are in need of immediate works.

“These are the roads that we’ll be looking to do significant improvements on this year.

“Looking at the last five years, Wicklow County Council were able to complete an average of just 11km of restoration improvements (on roads rated one to four) per year – which would equate to just 23 per cent of the roads that currently need that kind of attention in the Arklow MD.

“Equally, in terms of restoration (roads rated five to six) and maintenance (seven to eight) work, we do about an average of 20km a year. That would only cover a total of five per cent of the roads that are currently eligible for that treatment.

“The Department of Transport require that 15 per cent of the funding we get is spent on the regional roads, so we’re looking to do 1.5km of regional roads where the roads are rated a six and we will try to reduce the number of roads in that one to four category with the rest of our budget.

“I’ve tried to split the funding as best as I can, between urban and rural areas, but this is where I’m coming from when I say that we don’t have enough money to do all the roads that we want to do,” Ms Hill added.

“In an ideal world, we would do them all, but because we don’t have enough money to do that, we have to look at roads that have more traffic first – i.e. routes to school or arterial links between two regional roads.”

Commending Miss Hill on the comprehensive presentation, Cathaoirleach of the Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy said: “I’ve been in touch with you a fair few times since the last meeting about the condition of rural roads – which have gone beyond dangerous at the stage.

“I do know how much work you’ve put into this presentation for us. This is the first time this sort of thing has been laid out in front of us like this, so I want to acknowledge and thank you for it.

“I have to say though, when you look at this chart, it’s really very worrying. If you look at the roads that are in the red – with structural distress – it’s 49km. Then you look at the funding, and we’re only getting enough for 11km of roads a year. This guarantees that the roads, particularly in the rural areas of the Arklow District, are going to stay in a shocking state.

“Now, that is not your fault Avril. I think we’re expecting you to do everything with two fishes and five loaves. But the government really must step up to the mark here for us. It’s not that we are getting left behind – we are behind. It’s not good enough and we need for our national politicians to step up here.”

Reacting to Ms Hill’s statistics, Councillor Sylvester Bourke said: “I think the way that you have presented this information is really excellent Avril. I even think it should be highlighted in the Countywise magazine, because the public don’t always realise how difficult it is to get roads done.

“When you look at those statistics there, you really realise that it’s a matter of funding and certainly not for a lack of trying on you and your colleagues’ part.”

Thanking Cllr Bourke for his kind words, Ms Hill replied: “I was just very conscious that when anyone rings me to say: ‘will you do this road, or that one’, I feel like a broken record when I tell them that I don’t have enough money. We have a Roads Programme in place, and we do our best to follow it. Today was really just about highlighting how we try to do that.”

Weighing in on the discussion, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley added: “I know you can’t make an omelette without breaking some shells, but unfortunately those shells are seen every day in the road works and the diversions that have been put in place in Arklow in three tonne restricted areas. This is Seaview Avenue and Wordsworth Terrace that I’m talking about.

“Now, I assume that Irish Water will take care of these roads but, at the moment, we’re talking about concrete roads that were replaced with tarmacadam. That tarmacadam is lifting out and the concrete has sunk, with the weight of these vehicles.

“I hope Irish Water are going to do an overlay when they’re finished, but the people of Arklow are living with these desperate road conditions. And it’s not going to get any better with the amount of work that Roadstone are doing.”

Nodding in approval, Cllr Peir Leonard added: “The aesthetics in urban areas surely have to come into the budget as well? I’m just thinking about lower Main Street in Arklow. For the town centre in the main town in the Municipal District it’s quite bad. Can we look at it or is it on the agenda to be resurfaced?”

“Unfortunately, the Department of Transport funding comes with those conditions I mentioned, where you can only do restoration improvements on roads that are rated one to four, and surface treatments on roads that are five to eight,” Ms Hill responded.

“Unfortunately, lower Main Street doesn’t fall under either of those categories.

“The aesthetics, in terms of being patched don’t come into it I’m afraid. It’s more about the defects in the road, the potholes or if it’s uneven. In saying that, we do keep a log of all the complaints from the public, about potholes etc, so that we are able to go back to assess any particular road.”

Interjecting, Cllr Miriam Murphy said: “This should be stressed to the public, that everything is logged and compiled so they know they are being listened to.”

Cllr Leonard continued: “I hear what you’re saying Avril, but I still think it’s something we should have a zero tolerance for in a town centre.

“Seeing the contrast between the new parade ground and the lower part of the town, it doesn’t look great.

“I think you’re clearly doing the best you can, with the very limited budget you have Avril. I understand that there is an awful lot of stress involved with all the pressure you’re put under by us and the public.

“I’d second Cllr Kennedy’s sentiments, the we need to get Avril and our engineers all the help they can get. I wonder, is there anything we can do in terms of sending a letter from all the councillors to the relevant Minister (s). I know it might not do anything but doing nothing won’t either. It needs to be said to them and it need to be publicised.”

Concluding the discussion, District Manager Leonora Earls said: “We have been engaging with the inspector in the Department of Transport and he has agreed to come down and have a look at the roads.

“He also has a budget that he must meet and, in fairness to him, he too has to accept that he will never have enough money to do all the roads he would like to. So, just to reassure the members, we are in constant engagement with the Department and the inspector to see how we can maximize the money.

“I have no problem putting a letter together that the members can sign and send to the Department, if you’re all in agreement?”

The councillors agreed to the letter and thanked Ms Earls for undertaking it.