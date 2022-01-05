Arklow RNLI’s Hurry to the Curry cancelled for the second year in a row

Stormy Sam and Jimmy Russell at the Arklow RNLI Hurry to the curry in the Arklow Bay Hotel

Dan’s Lifeboat Special in aid of Arklow RNLI has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The event, known locally as Hurry to the Curry, was scheduled to take place on January 22 but due to the current rise in cases the charity decided it was safest to cancel it.

A spokesperson from Arklow RNLI said: “It is with deep regret that once again the RNLI Dan's Lifeboat Special has been cancelled. The last Hurry to the Curry was held in 2019 and it was the 50th celebration.

“It is very disappointing because this fundraising night contributes massively to the Lifeboat stations expenses. Funds are badly required and the loss of revenue from this brilliant night will be sadly missed.”

The event is named after Arklow sailor and chef Dan Kearon who introduced curry to Arklow in 1969.

The recipe is still the same today. The famous recipe was passed to Jimmy Russell who assisted Dan for many years and succeeded him in the late 1980s. Jimmy retired in 2013 and handed on the recipe to Anne Lynch Mordaunt.

The next Hurry to the Curry has been booked with the Arklow Bay Hotel on January 27, 2023.

Arklow Lifeboat welcomes any funds and donations can be made directly at the Lifeboat station or by searching for Arklow RNLI on JustGiving.com. ​​​​