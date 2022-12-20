Arklow RNLI volunteers look forward to first Christmas as full crew members

Having successfully completed their two year training period, four of the Arklow RNLI’s newest recruits are looking forward to their first Christmas on call as full crew members.

The Arklow RNLI’s new fab four of Josh McAnaspie, Cillian Kavanagh, Marc Palmer and Ken O’Toole will be among the wider station teams at Wicklow and Arklow RNLI who are prepared to drop their Christmas celebrations at a moments notice to respond to a call out.

Each of the dedicated new recruits fell in love with the RNLI and the Lifeboat over the course of their two year training programme. Like hundreds of other volunteers around Ireland, being on duty is something they relish and, should that call come at Christmas, they are prepared to do whatever it takes keep the people of Wicklow safe at sea.

Praising the new crew members, John Bermingham, Arklow’s new Lifeboat Operations Manager said: “Even at Christmas our lifesavers are ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice and rush to the aid of someone in trouble on the water. At this time of year, the weather is at its worst and lives are on the line. We know that every time our crews go out they hope for a good outcome, but sadly this sometimes isn’t the case.

“There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas. Many lifeboat men and women and their colleagues in other emergency services will leave their loved ones behind to answer that call, each time hoping to reunite a family with their love one(s), and see those in trouble at sea safely returned.

“As a lifeboat crew, we couldn’t rescue people without kind donations from the public,” John added. “They help fund the kit, training and equipment we need to save others and get home safely to our families. So, as we launch our Christmas appeal, we’re asking the public to continue their generous support, to help keep our vital lifesaving work at sea going. Our new recruits are ready and raring to go!”

Over the past five years, from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Day, RNLI lifeboats in the Irish region launched 55 times and brought 43 people to safety. Last year lifeboats across the island launched 1,078 times, with volunteer crews bringing 1,485 people to safety, 21 of whom had their lives saved.

To make a donation to the RNLI’s Christmas Appeal visit: RNLI.org/Xmas