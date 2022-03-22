Arklow RNLI rescues stranded 12-metre boat and crew

Arklow RNLI lifeboat tows in 12-metre vessel the volunteer lifeboat crew rescued from five miles offshore.

On Monday a boat stranded off the coast of Arklow with loss of power was rescued by the Arklow RNLI volunteer lifeboat crews.

The volunteers received the distress call via the Irish Coast Guard at 3.45 p.m. and within minutes Coxswain Ned Dillon and his crew – James Russell, Jimmy Myler, Sinead Myler, and Craig O’Reilly - boarded the RNLI’s all-weather Trent Class lifeboat.

The call had come from a 12-metre vessel five miles off the coast, and a crew transfer vessel from the local offshore windfarm was also heading to their location to render assistance.

Once on scene, the casualty vessel with two persons aboard was located and it was confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine failure.

A tow line was set up and the casualty vessel was towed back to Arklow where all hands came ashore safely.

Following the callout, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said: “Thanks once again to our volunteer crew, who at a moments notice go to sea to assist others, whether day or night, please remember to respect the water.”