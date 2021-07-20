Arklow RNLI rescue swimmer in difficulty in Avoca River

A number of Arklow RNLI volunteers came to the aid of a swmmer who got into difficulty in the Avoca River on Sunday afternoon.

RNLI volunteers Craig O’Reilly, Jimmy Myler and Mark Corcoran were aboard their own vessels and were returning to Arklow Harbour following a day on the water at Cahore Harbour, Co Wexford.

At approximately 2.30 p.m. as the three vessels separately entered the Avoca River, Craig O’Reilly noticed a swimmer in the water trying to grab one of the ladders on the South Pier. He immediately turned his boat in the river to see if he could provide assistance. He was followed by Jimmy Myler in his boat and then by Mark Corcoran in his boat. Several other vessels also followed to see if they could offer any help to the swimmer.

It soon became clear that the girl was in need of assistance and was struggling to access the ladder. With time of the essence given the flow on the river and the tidal state at the time, it was decided that Mark’s boat was the most suitable to provide assistance to the swimmer.

Mark had his daughter and a family friend on board his boat. Prospective crew member Aaron O’Neill was on board. Declan Smullen, Arklow RNLI’s Deputy Launching Authority on the pier at Arklow Harbour to provide further assistance. The casualty was lifted aboard the boat and made comfortable. Once aboard, she was checked over and brought ashore at the inner harbour pontoons.

Following the call out, Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer and Community Safety Officer said: ‘With the excellent sunny weather, we had been at sea all day. As we came back into harbour, the casualty was spotted and with all three of our boats on scene, we just did what we are trained to do to help.

‘Thankfully we happened to be in the right place at the right time and were happy to assist. We would like to wish the casualty well and thank all onboard the vessels and ashore for their help during the rescue.’