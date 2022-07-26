Arklow RNLI Open Day 2022 ready to set sail

For the first time in three years Arklow volunteers will welcome the public back to the RNLI Lifeboat station for their 2022 Open Day.

The open day will take on special significance, after it was announced that the annual RNLI Maritime Festival was cancelled until next year, due to a lack of volunteers and resources

The family friendly open day event, which has been curtailed since 2019 due to coronavirus restrictions, will take place on Sunday 31 July and is suitable for all age groups.

There will be a variety of entertainment and educational resources, including: the traditional blessing of the fleet, a classic car show by East Coast Classics, a bbq, live music and DJ, a craft fair, hook-a-duck, a little miss and little mister competition and a glamorous granny competition.

Subject to the RNLI’s operational requirements, their all-weather lifeboat will be open to the public.

Pat Nolan, a RNLI fundraising volunteer, said, ‘The crew and volunteers are delighted to have an open day after the pandemic and are looking forward to welcoming the public back,. they’ve been great supporters of the RNLI over the years. You’re all very welcome to come down.’

The open day will take place at the Arklow Lifeboat Station on Sunday 31 July, between 12.30pm and 5.30pm.