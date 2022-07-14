Arklow RNLI launch to assist stricken 11m sailing vessel

On Wednesday night Arklow RNLI were called to help an 11m sailing vessel that had become entangled in fishing gear close to the shore.

Following a pager alert at 8.45pm, volunteers launched to assist the distressed vessel just outside the harbour in Arklow Bay.

In calm seas, with slack winds, the Trent Class lifeboat RNLB Ger Tigchlearr quickly made its way to the reported location. Upon arrival a volunteer lifeboat crew member was sent aboard to assist in freeing the vessel. Once the ensnared yacht was unshackled it was towed back into Arklow harbour where all crew came ashore safely.

The Arklow RNLI crew on this shout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, John Berminham, Craig O’Reilly and Geoff Kearns.

Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Press Officer, said: ‘Our volunteers area always on call 24/7/365. A huge thanks to them and their families for the amazing work they do in our community.’