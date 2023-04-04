Arklow RNLI launch to assist adrift sailing vessel

Arklow RNLI respoded to the call-out in the early hours of Monday morning.

In the early hours of Monday morning Arklow RNLI were called to help a sailing vessel that had lost power and was adrift three miles south, south east off the Arklow coast

Following a pager alert at 12.05 a.m., the Irish Coast Guard requested the launch of the Arklow Lifeboat and volunteers responded within minutes to assist the distressed vessel.

RNLI volunteers made their way to the reported position and located the casualty vessel, which had two persons aboard. Upon their arrival, volunteers aboard the Trent Class Lifeboat RNLB Ger Tigchlearr – under Coxswain Ned Dillon – approached the vessel to assess the situation, and decided to set up a tow-line.

In calm conditions, a lifeboat crew member was transferred to the casualty vessel to assist with the rigging of the tow-line. Once established, the lifeboat slowly proceeded back to Arklow with the casualty in tow.

The crew for the call-out were, Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Eddie McElheron, Aiden Downey, David Molloy, Aaron O’Neill and Josh McAnaspie.

Following the call-out, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer Mark Corcoran said: “A huge thanks to all of our crew who turned up for this call-out this morning. The dedication of our volunteers who leave their beds to assist those in need is second to none.

“As we move into the spring part of the year, just a reminder to boat owners, please make sure your engines are serviced and please check and re check all of your safety devices and equipment before going to sea”