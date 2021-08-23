Arklow RNLI help 10m boat suffering from engine failure

Arklow RNLI were called to help a 10m sailing vessel in the early hours of Monday morning which had suffered engine failure.

Following a pager alert at 1.40 a.m., the volunteer crew left their beds and made their way to the lifeboat station. Within minutes, they were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and en route to the reported location some 10 miles out to sea, East of Arklow Harbour.

In relatively calm seas and light winds, the all- weather Trent Class lifeboat made its way to the reported position.

Once on scene outside the notorious Arklow Bank and well out into the shipping lanes, the casualty vessel with three persons aboard was located. It was confirmed that the vessel had suffered engine failure.

A tow line was set up. The casualty vessel was towed to Arklow where all hands came ashore safely at approximately 5 a.m.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this shout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, Brendan Dillon, Geoff Kearnes, James Russell, Jimmy Myler, Craig O’Reilly and David Molloy..

Mark Corcoran, Arklow RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: ‘Huge thanks to our volunteers, who got out of bed in the early hours, to go to sea to rescue others, thankfully they were able to get to the casualty in good time.’