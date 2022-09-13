Arklow RNLI aids adrift 39ft sailing vessel

On Sunday night Arklow RNLI’s volunteer crew were called to assist a yacht which had lost propulsion and was adrift with two persons aboard.

At approximately 7.10p.m., after receiving a request to assist, RNLI volunteers made their way to the lifeboat station and, within minutes, were aboard RNLB Ger Tigchlearr and travelling to the reported location.

Once afloat, the lifeboat rapidly travelled the half mile distance to the casualty. There they encountered the vessel, which had lost propulsion, had tried to anchor and was now drifting on to a lee shore approximately 50 yards from Arklow South Beach.

With wet conditions, light fading and strong southerly winds creating 2.5m high waves, it was decided to put a crew member aboard the casualty vessel to assist with rigging the tow quickly. Once the tow was established, the casualty was able to haul up its anchor to allow for the tow back in to Arklow.

Arklow RNLI’s crew on this callout were Coxswain Ned Dillon, John Bermingham, Eddie McElheron, Craig O’Reilly, Sinead Myler, Jimmy Myler and Dave Molloy.

Following the callout, Mark Corcoran, Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer at Arklow RNLI said: “Our teams dedication and training for these scenarios really paid off this evening. Thankfully the casualty had done all the right things which allowed us to get there and be able to assist.”