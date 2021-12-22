Arklow Presbyterian Church to lead RTE Christmas Service

Reverend Michael Anderson from Arklow Presbyterian Church will lead the service on Christmas morning.

Arklow viewers tuning into the Christmas Day Service on RTE at 11 a.m. will see some familiar faces as Reverend Michael Anderson from Arklow Presbyterian Church will lead it.

Members of the Arklow Shipping Silver Band, the Presbyterian Church, and pupils from Carysfort NS will perform at the Service.

It’s not the first time the Arklow Presbyterian Church has been on RTE's screens, Rev. Anderson led the Palm Sunday Service at Easter.

Elaine Kearon says that Arklow Presbyterian Church is delighted to be asked back for Christmas.

She said: “RTE very kindly asked us back to do the service for Christmas Day and we are delighted to accept it.

“There are so many talented members of the congregation involved, it’s a lovely collaboration between all members of the church.

"I hope that everybody tunes in on the day and enjoys the service.”

Rev. Michael Anderson is joined by musical director Alison Crammond and singers Tara Crammond, Holly Prestage, Elaine Kearon and Sharon O’Sullivan.

Rebecca Kearon, Artur Bosy, Kate and Laura O’Sullivan will be on the brass section during the Service along with musicians Lesley Shepherd, Hannah and Micah Joung.

Caleb Prestage, Daniel Fenton and Luke Purser from Carysfort National School will also be at the Service.

The Service will be available on the RTE player for three weeks after Christmas.