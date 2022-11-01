Arklow Municipal District announce Parade Ground launch event

Works on the Arklow Parade Ground are expected to be completed by November 18.

The Arklow Municipal District have announced a programme of events on Sunday, December 11, to mark the expected completion of the Arklow Parade Ground works.

The protracted Main Street road works have been a source of much consternation over the past 10 months and, with the disruptions to both the traffic system and local commerce set to end on November 18, the people of Arklow cannot wait to celebrate the emancipation of their town.

The launch festivities will begin at 2 p.m. with a performance by the talented Arklow Silver Band, followed by a kids art workshop. There will be magicians, jugglers, baton twirlers and all types of street performers, including fire eaters. Special guest Santa will also be taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.

A spokesperson for the Arklow Municipal District said: “With the Parade Ground works completing in November, representatives from Arklow MD, Arklow and District Chamber of Commerce, traders, Town Team, Christmas Festival Committee and others thought that this provided an opportunity to come together to showcase both the grounds and the town and to create a positive event.

“With this in mind, an event for Sunday, December 11 has been organised. We are engaging with groups to see if they wish to come on board on the day and further add to the atmosphere.

"The plan is to create footfall for the traders in the town and to encourage people to support local businesses. We will run media campaigns in print, social media and radio to highlight the town. We would hope that traders open on the day and perhaps run promotions to encourage customers.”

The Arklow Parade Ground launch will take place on Sunday, December 11 between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.