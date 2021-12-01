Arklow Municipal District and the NTA is conducting a transport study in the town

Wexford Road, Arklow where resurfacing work is being done.

Arklow Municipal District Engineer Avril Hill delivered her report to councillors at their November meeting.

She said that the Municipal District and the National Transport Authority have begun an Arklow transport study.

After the assessment is complete, there will be a consultation phase with councillors and the public.

She reported that resurfacing and line painting in Redcross is delayed until 2022 for Irish Water to connect Barndarrig with the Redcross water treatment plant.

Work on the Emoclew Road in Arklow commenced during the mid-term break in October, however poor weather conditions and the discovery of ground issues has delayed the completion of the work.

Resurfacing work from St Mary’s Road to the roundabout at Carysfort N.S. started on Thursday, November 11 and is due to finish on December 2. Work will be done between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday to Friday to minimise disruption to road users and businesses in the area.

Variable message boards have been erected at both ends of the works notifying passing motorists of the works with traffic management and diversions in place during the works.

Wicklow County Council issued a statement, saying: “The contractor is making every attempt to facilitate traffic through the works, particularly in respect to public transport.

“There will be occasions however when this will not be possible, for example when machinery is being moved from one side of the road to the other or if works are taking place in the middle of the road.”

A drop-off/pick up space for ten minutes has been added on Arklow main street where the new planters are located following consultation with the local traders.

The wheelchair-accessible bus stop on the Wexford Road is complete with only the road resurfacing left.

The councillors were complimentary towards the District engineering team with Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) saying: “The bus stop on the Wexford Road is is very much appreciated. Thank you for your efforts.”

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) said: “They’re a good team, sometimes it takes a bit of time to get things done but they get it done in the end.”

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) asked: “Do we have much left from our €65,000 outdoor infrastructure fund in Arklow?”

Avril Hill said that there is only a few thousand left in Arklow and even less for Rathdrum.