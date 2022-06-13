Arklow Methodist Church celebrates 200 years of worship

Arklow Methodist Church recently celebrated the Bicentenary of Methodist Worship in the first chapel just off Abbey Lane right in the heart of the town.

This chapel became too small by 1842 though it continued to be used until May 12, 1869 when the present building on Ferrybank was opened.

To celebrate this joyous occasion, during a special Church Service and afterwards at the Arklow Bay Hotel, the church was blessed by the presence of many friends from other Methodist churches on the South East Leinster Circuit, representatives from the other Christian communities in the town, neighbours and friends, some local County Councillors, and also some past ministers at Arklow, the Revd Donald Rodgers, and the Revd, Rosemary Lindsay.

Another past minister at Arklow The President of The Methodist Church in Ireland, the Rev Dr Sahr Yambasu preached on ‘beginnings’ and gave all present much food for thought.