Arklow Maritime Museum to host ‘Glendalough in Lego’ display

44,388 Lego bricks were used to create the model of Glendalough.

The upcoming display will be an opportunity to view this unique diorama of one of County Wicklow’s most iconic heritage sites, which has been recreated in 44,388 Lego bricks.

Commissioned by the Glendalough Heritage Forum, with funding from The Heritage Council, the model is the creation of Lego artist Jessica Farrell.

Over the last two months, the model has been displayed at Glendalough Visitor Centre and Wicklow, Blessington and Arklow libraries.

Thanks to support from the Heritage Office of Wicklow County Council, professional brick artist Jessica Farrell, of Channel 4’s ‘Lego Masters’ fame, has been commissioned to run a day long children’s workshop at the Arklow Maritime Museum on Saturday October 1, from 11am to 4pm.

Jessica will show attendees all the amazing details that teach the story of 12th century Irish monastic life. Children will explore the theme and enjoy some fun Lego brick activities in a special, day-long workshop for kids aged 7 – 13.

Activities will include a speed challenge, to see how fast children can build a medieval Irish structure and a ‘Wall-To-Wall Lego’ project, to help build Ireland’s longest Lego stone wall.

Children can build their own mini-mosaic with their own Celtic designs and there will also be a special Duplo play pit, where children aged 6 and under can free build to their hearts content.

No booking needed ahead of the event, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

The stunning diorama will remain on display at in the exhibition room of the museum until Saturday October 8, after which it will travel to the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, on November 12, as part of activities for National Science Week.