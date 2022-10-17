Arklow lights up 19 arches in support of Baby Loss Awareness Week

Arklow Bridge’s 19 arches were bathed in a sea of colour last weekend as Arklow Municipal District once again participated in Féileacáin’s ‘Wave of Light’ event, as part of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

More than 100 buildings across Ireland were lit up on Saturday, October 15, to mark International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day and the Global Wave of Light event. At 7p.m., candles, monuments and landmarks around the country were illuminated in the campaign's colours of blue, pink and purple.

Baby Loss Awareness Week provides an opportunity to support bereaved parents and families and to unite with others across the world to commemorate their babies’ lives and lost pregnancies. The week also aims to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss, and to drive improvements in care and support for anyone affected and in the prevention of pregnancy and baby loss.

The Arklow Wave of Light’ event was orchestrated by Féileacáin (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland) which is the National Charity supporting families affected by perinatal loss.

Féileacáin was formed by a group of bereaved parents in 2009 to offer support to anyone affected by the death of a baby around the time of birth. The organisation is now the national charity supporting families affected by perinatal loss.

Féileacáin is a volunteer led organisation and receives no funding from central government, relying instead on the support of our community and the families who avail of their services.

For more information about Féileacáin’s services visit www.feileacain.ie