Arklow Library to host climate change exhibition and talk

Arklow Library is to host a new exhibition about climate change and coastal heritage.

The display charts the work of CHERISH, a team of archaeologists, geologists and geographers studying the effects of climate change on coastal and maritime heritage in Ireland and Wales. The exhibition will continue until February 27.

The team use the latest technologies including planes, drones and sonar to carry out research on archaeological sites, shipwrecks, promontory forts, wetlands and sand dunes.

Sean Cullen, Head of the Marine and Coastal Unit, Geological Survey of Ireland, will present an in-person lecture on Thursday, February 3 at 7 p.m. in Arklow Library. No booking is needed to attend this event.

Meanwhile, a webinar series on climate and heritage will also take place.

The Local Authority Heritage Officers Network is inviting people to a new series of climate action webinars. There will be three one-hour weekly session with the next taking place via Zoom on Thursday, February 3 at 9.30 a.m.

“Through the webinars you will hear about positive actions for climate from across the heritage sector nationally, including a presentation on our own Brittas Bay Biodiversity Project” said Deirdre Burns, Wicklow County Council’s Heritage Officer.

The webinar series will include topics such as nature-based solutions, adaptation of heritage structures, and climate action.

For more, see wicklow.ie.