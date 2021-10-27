Arklow Library hosts Halloween events

ARKLOW Library will host a range of spooktacular events for Halloween over the October mid-term break.

There will be spooky movie time on Tuesday, October 26 at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and repeated on Thursday, October 28 at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a free event and the films that will be shown are suitable for all children aged three years and over to enjoy.

The library will also host a creative writing workshop for children aged between seven and 12 with children’s author Maeve Devoy on Friday, October 29 from 2 p.m. Everyone knows Halloween is the spookiest time of year. However, this year, the magic bubbling at the centre of the earth is going to spill into the cities and the streets, transforming the world as we know it. Participants will have to find a way to stop the magic pouring out, before they find themselves growing whiskers and tails. Focused on fun and creativity, this creative writing workshop will explore the importance of character development, while challenging the participants to solve the story’s problem and save the day. Workshop places are limited. To register, email arklowlibrary@wicklowcoco.ie or call 0402 39977.