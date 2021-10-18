Arklow is Clean to European Norms in IBAL league

Arklow is ‘Clean to European norms and ranks fourth in the first post-lockdown survey completed by Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL).

Now in its 19th year, the IBAL Anti-Litter League ranks 40 towns and cities nationwide. Only Portlaoise, Leixlip, and Ennis fared better than Arklow in 2021.

An Taisce, which carries out the survey on behalf of IBAL, said in its report about Arklow that “the three approach roads got the top litter grade, and this high standard was maintained for many of the other sites surveyed. There is clearly a strong Tidy Towns presence throughout the town, based on various signage and projects.”

Arklow’s cleanliness is following a similar trend for towns around the country with 68 percent showing an improvement on 2020.

Cities fare worse in the rankings, taking nine of the bottom ten spots on the list.

COVID-related litter, such as PPE masks and alcohol cans or bottles, has increased on all streets around the country by 30 percent.

2021 is the first time Arklow has been included on the list since 2014 when the town was ranked 23rd and clean to European standards. In 2009 Arklow was in the bottom five.

Chairperson of the Arklow Tidy Towns Committee, Councillor Tommy Annesley, is delighted with the result.

“It’s great news, a lot of work went into it. There is a serious group of volunteers there along with members from the CE scheme. The minute a call is put out there asking for volunteers people answer it and help out.

“Sandra Hall looks after the CE scheme and Sandra Duffy coordinates the volunteers, they put in a huge effort. This is well deserved for all the volunteers, a clap on the back. The recognition is great to keep up the good work and we can take pride in our local area.”

An Taisce praised Arklow for a couple of specific places in the town, saying: “One notable feature throughout Arklow was the way in which many of the closed/boarded up properties had been brightly painted, even camouflaged to remove the sense of abandonment.

“Arklow Sports Centre – Coral Leisure and Environs wasn’t just very good with regard to litter but there was a strong emphasis on the environment with solar panels on the roof and ‘water conservation garden’ to the rear.”