Arklow Hub hosts fun day of Ukrainian celebration at Coral Leisure Centre

Volunteers behind the Ukrainian hub, Palyanytsya, in Arklow’s Bridgewater Shopping Centre, hosted a day of mural painting, song, socialising and food on Saturday to bring together the town’s people and Ukrainian refugees.

So far, they have received a warm céad míle fáilte from local hotels and townspeople with many Ukrainians reporting that they feel overwhelmed with the Arklow welcome that they have received.

On Good Friday, there was an Easter art and craft session to entertain Ukrainian children, which gave parents the opportunity to mingle with Arklow volunteers and access much-needed supports and information provided in the hub. Facepainting was provided by Lauren Malone and team and local teachers coordinated the crafting.

On Saturday, there Arklow Welcomes Ukraine was held at the Coral Leisure Centre. This was spearheaded by graffiti artist and mental health advocate Stephen Considine. Entertainment was provided by Ukrainian singers and local DJ Stephen Snell, and Arklow Bay Hotel chef Aine catered for the event with food sponsored by the Hudson family of Arklow Bay Hotel.

Ukrainian murals were painted and those in attendance added messages of support and signatures in solidarity with Ukraine. There was a wonderful feeling of community at the event.

Speaking more about the hub and supports available for Ukrainians in Arklow, volunteer Emer Russell, a local school principal, said: “The hub is proving to be a hugely valuable place that Ukrainian people can use to unwind and find attachment to a community in their current displacement.

“Many Ukrainian people are running the hub now whilst Arklow volunteers are providing a smile and assisting with donations.

“The Bridgewater Shopping Centre, who generously provide the space for the hub to flourish, also ran a busking event on Saturday in support of the Ukrainian plight.

“The hub organisers are most grateful to Stephanie, centre manager, and to all who gave of their talents on the day.

“They would also like to acknowledge Arklow Town Team who sponsored the insurance for the outdoor event at the Coral Leisure Centre.”

She added: “This Saturday, we look forward to welcoming Music Generation Coach and Creagh Studio owner, Diarmuid Comerford, who will engage the Ukrainian children in a music workshop.

“It is hoped that such events will provide a welcome, temporary distraction from the plight of Ukraine.”

The Ukrainian hub in Arklow is always looking for new volunteers. If you would like to help, just head up the level 2 in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre, where the food court used to be.