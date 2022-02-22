Arklow hosts housing crisis protest on ‘national day of action’

People Before Profit have called upon Ireland’s communities to support local actions planned as part of a National Day of Action on the housing crisis.

The political group says the housing crisis continues to worsen by the day and that the government refuses to tackle it. The group has warned that we are in the midst of the worst housing crisis in the history of the state.

The National Housing and Homeless Coalition have designated Saturday, February 26 a day of protest over this housing crisis.

Protests are taking place across Ireland, with People Before Profit staging County Wicklow’s demonstration in Arklow Town. The protest to demand change is scheduled to take place at The Bandstand on Arklow Main Street from 2p.m. on Saturday.

The People Before Profit Representative for Arklow, Lorraine Farrell, said: “There are currently approximately 200,000 vacant or derelict buildings in Ireland. During the worst housing crisis in the history of the state, this is a scandal.”

“Rents continue to soar. Public land continues to be gifted to private developers. Not enough social housing is being built. Housing is seen as an asset for a profit, rather than a basic human need. We demand a fundamental change of direction.”

People Before Profit are calling for the government to introduce rent controls to reduce rents at the cost of the landlord. They also want a ban on vulture and cuckoo funds from the housing sector, an end to the sell-off of public land and its use for social housing and the introduction of a major programme of directly built public and genuinely affordable homes on public land.

They also demand a ‘use it or lose it’ policy to be introduced for vacant sites and buildings. The policy would see that any property vacant for more than 1 year, without adequate reason, should be taken into public ownership.