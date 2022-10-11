Arklow Harbour pontoon plans receive go ahead from councillors

Plans for the development of a pontoon structure and associated services at Inner Harbour, South Quay, Arklow have been approved by councillors from the Arklow Municipal District.

Councillors were presented with a report on the finalised plans at a special meeting of the Arklow Municipal District last month. After Merlin Ovington of Wicklow County Council (WCC) delivered a brief review of the report, elected members present promptly gave their approval.

Arklow Harbour is situated at the mouth of the Avoca River, approximately 1.2 miles north of Arklow Head. It is one of the better protected harbours on the east coast, with the inner harbour offering almost complete protection from winds in any direction.

The aim of the upcoming development is to improve berthing arrangements and capacity within the dock area, by moving from parallel berthing against the quay wall, to Mediterranean moorings, where vessels are perpendicular to the quay wall. It will also seek to improve accessibility, safety and working conditions.

The development will consist of a heavy duty pontoon, approximately 90 linear metres by 2m

wide, which will incorporate heavy duty finger walkway units. The pontoon will run parallel to the existing tongue, in a north west to south east direction.

The plans also include the provision of fendering, cleats, safety equipment, service pedestals and lighting, with the pontoon set to be illuminated by LED lighting. The pontoon will be equipped with safety handrails, a life buoy, a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit, with mooring points to be fitted to the pontoon for berthing vessels.

The pontoon will be moored using seven UC H Piles and will be accessible via a galvanised access ramp which will connect to the existing pier deck. A security access gate shall also be provided, which will lead to the top of a gangway, which will be attached to the quayside on the

eastern side of the Inner Harbour. Access through the security gate will be via a PIN code security lock.

Access to the gangway will not impact on traffic, as the road to the south beach runs to the rear of a row of containers on the South Quay and the area to the front of the gangway is primarily used by

vessel owners and harbours users.

According to WCC’s report, the construction stage of the development should be “substantially completed within six week period”, or alternatively, “the project may be undertaken in two phases with each construction phases lasting approximately four weeks”. Council sources have said that works are expected to commence in the coming months.

The report on the project went on to state that: “There will be no impact on air quality as a result of the development. A minimal volume of dust will be generated when fixing the gangway connection baseplate to the pier.

“Installation related noise and emissions from equipment will be produced during the installation phase. The installation period is estimated to be approximately five weeks and will mainly amount to drilling into quay wall / seabed and installation of H piles.”

In April, Charlie McConalogue, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, approved €570,000 in funding for improvement works at Arklow harbour, as part of the Brexit Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022-2023. €200,000 of that funding was earmarked for the construction of the pontoons and associated works.

WCC have also secured a development partner in Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks Renewables (SSE). SSE Renewables announced in June 2020 that Arklow Harbour will be the base for their new Operations and Maintenance base, serving phase two of the Arklow Bank Wind Park. As part of SSE’s commitment to investing in harbour infrastructure and equipment, they will be contributing 35- 40 per cent of the estimated costs associated with the delivery of the project.

Once the development is completed, the Harbour infrastructure will be maintained, owned and managed by WCC. The land on which the development will take place is council-owned land is zoned as waterfront development which provides for development of infrastructure that supports maritime activities including fishing. The lifespan of a pontoon is approximately 30 years.

The proposed development is described as a ‘Part 8’ development, which is a reference to Part 8 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001, which sets out the procedure for carrying out the developments of public amenities and infrastructure such as swimming pools, public toilets, houses and roads.

Public consultation is a fundamental element of the Part 8 planning application process. After plans for the proposed pontoon development were submitted by WCC’s Planning Department in May 2022, a public consultation took place until July 14. No submissions were made during that period.

WCC also performed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Preliminary Examination, which concluded that the development did not fall within a Special Area of Conservation or freshwater habitat, wetland habitat or marine habitat. It was deemed that it would not affect Natura 2000 breeding and resting sites for rare and threatened species.

The EIA Preliminary Examination concluded that: “Having carried out a Preliminary Examination of the nature, size and location of the proposed development, it has been determined that there is no real likelihood of significant effects on the environment arising from the proposed development and it is concluded that an EIA is not required.

“The findings of this screening exercise are that there will be no likely significant effect on

any Natura 2000 sites, their Qualifying Interests, Conservation Objectives or Integrity.”

Cllr Peir Leonard said: “There was a need to fine tune the whole layout of the dock there, so you can fit more boats into it. When the pontoon goes in, the whole area will be safer for the fisherman that currently use it. As it stands, they’re hopping over one boat to get into another.

“It will also give allocated spots to fisherman so that the fishing fleet can be tidied up and streamlined. It will utilise the space in a more efficient and safer way.”

“Works like these are very important, especially when you consider that the docks are going to get very busy over the next few years with the wind farm coming in,” Cllr Leonard continued. “SSE will be using, so will fishermen, leisure craft users, the scouts and the rowing club.

“Putting a more visual representation of the structure of the harbour. Now we know that his new pontoon will be the domain of the fishing fleet.