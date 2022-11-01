Arklow Halloween Shop Window Display Competition winners announced

The winners of the highly coveted Arklow Municipal District and Arklow Library Halloween Window Display Competition have been announced.

The Arklow streets have been plastered with all manner of wicked witches and ghastly ghouls, as local businesses battled it out for the most terrifying title in town. This year’s hotly contested competition had the added incentive of a €750 prize pool.

Winners and recipients of €450 were Plain & Pearl on Lower Main Street, who are famed for their creative and crafty window displays. Festive window displays and cleverly themed tributes are owner Julie New’s speciality. She prides herself on using as much of her own material in her displays as possible.

“On the brief for the competition they said you should try to depict what you’re selling,” Julie said. “So, in that spirit, all the little witches and ghouls in our window are all hand made by ourselves. As are all the ghosts and pumpkins, which were knitted and crocheted using wool we sell. We made the spiders out of wool and pipe cleaners. One of our customer, Jacinta Cooper generously knitted and donated the witches.”

On top of ‘original use of horrifying materials’ Arklow Municipal District’s judging criteria for the competition included ‘overall gruesome quality of the display’, ‘best use of a ghoulish display to advertise the business within’ and ‘best creepy details (the really nightmarish bits)’.

Runner-up Armstrong's Life Pharmacy, who were awarded €250, satisfied all of those criteria and more. Their arrangement drew wide acclaim, with attendees at their recent five year anniversary party commenting on its inventive attention to detail.

Owner Laura Armstrong said: “This year the credit goes to our amazing staff member Louise. She made the shop look so fantastic. We celebrated our fifth year in business with a fancy dress event for children on Friday and the display acted as a great backdrop for the party. All of our display are just a bit of fun. We enjoy doing them and it makes the town look so alive.”

Last but by no means least, Joanne’s Café on Arklow Main Street was presented with third place prize of €150. Social media has been awash with pictures of their gruesome grave and scary skeletons. It’s no wonder the judges found their entry eerie-sistible.

Reacting to the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “It is great to see so many shops in the town participating in the competition. Well done to the winners and all who took part in the competition to create a festive spirit in the town.”