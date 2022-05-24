Arklow Golf Club raises staggering €17,050 for Nadine Lott Trust

In March Arklow Golf Club hosted a fundraiser for the Nadine Lott Trust and last week a cheque for an incredible €17,050 was handed over to this worthy local cause.

The Nadine Lott Trust Fund was set up in memory of Nadine, who was murdered at her home in Arklow in 2019. It’s funds are to be used to help her daughter Kya throughout her life.

Pat Costello, Golf and Marketing Manager at Arklow Golf Club, was part of the team that organised this latest fundraiser and explained more about why they wanted to support the Lott family.

"Nadine was a former employee of Arklow Golf Club and was always highly thought of and loved,” said Mr Costello. “Her infectious smile and laughter will always be remembered.”

He added: "I would like to thank the Management Committee and all the members of Arklow Golf Club for generously allowing the use of Arklow Golf Club course and facilities to run the Golf Classic Fundraiser in aid of the Nadine Lott Trust. We were also blown away by the donations, sponsorships, raffle prizes, auction items, etc and for the enormity of support shown by members and visitors on the day.

Pádraig Hyland, a solicitor, is a trustee of the trust and was on hand to receive the much-needed cheque from Mr Costello.

He said: "On behalf of the Lott family and as Trustee of the Nadine Lott Trust Fund, I would like to express our sincere thanks and appreciation to the organisers of this brilliant event and to the members of Arklow Golf Club for their enormous generosity.

“It highlights the great work being done by Arklow Golf Club and shows once again the kindness and generosity of the people of Arklow.

"Every cent of the money raised in Nadine’s memory has gone directly into the trust and will hopefully be of benefit and some comfort to her daughter Kya in the years ahead.”

He concluded@ “Once again, I would like to express our thanks and in these times of so much negative news, this is very much a really good news story and it shows what a great strength of community, what great people and what a great town we have here, something that is not always spoken about.”

If you would like to contribute to the Nadine Lott Trust, contact Bank of Ireland in Arklow, or Pádraig J Hyland & Co Solicitors, Arklow.