Arklow Credit Union show their support for RNLI with donation

(l-r) Tommy Nolan, Tony Fennell and Tommy Annesley from Arklow RNLI accept the donation from Stephen Whelan and Agata Szymanska of Arklow Credit Union.

Arklow Credit Union recently presented a donation to help the lifesaving work of the Arklow RNLI.

The volunteer-led service relies on donations and usual fundraising activities have been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Arklow Credit Union has been supporting the Arklow RNLI for many years and this year is no exception. The local credit union recently presented a cheque to members of the Arklow RNLI fundraising committee, who accepted the donation on behalf of the organisation.

Arklow Credit Union’s Stephen Whelan said: “Our ongoing support to the RNLI has been one of the most rewarding donations we make. Community is the cornerstone of the Credit Union movement. This group bravely risks their lives to help those in need. We hope that others will follow us in donating to the Arklow RNLI.”