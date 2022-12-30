Arklow councillors welcome twinning delegations from France and Wales

Mayor of Chateaudun, Mr Fabien Verdier, Claire Lawless, Cllr Pat Kennedy, Deputy Mayor of Aberystywth, Ms Kerry Ferguson, Leonora Earls and Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley at a reception hosted by the Arklow Minicipal District Twinning Associations.

Elected members of the Arklow Municipal District hosted delegates from Aberystwyth and Chateadun in December as part of Arklow’s annual Twinning Association reception.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Tommy Annesley and Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Kennedy offered a warm welcome to the Deputy Mayor of Aberystwyth, Ms Kerry Ferguson, and her fellow councillors Mr Steve Davis and Mr Emlyn Jones to Arklow.

Cllr Annesley described the many links, both sporting and cultural, that have been developed over the years between Aberystwyth and Arklow and wished the respective Twinning Associations well in the future.

A “céad míle fáilte” was also extended to the Mayor of Chateaudun, Mr Fabien Verdier, his fellow councillors, Ms Hanane Tag and Mr Jean-Marc Gaudichau, and the other members of Chateaudun Twinning Association.

Welcoming the French delegation, Cllr Annesley spoke about his visit to Chateaudun in 2013 and thanked the Twinning Associations for all their work.

In response, Mr Verdier thanked the members of Arklow Municipal District for their warm welcome. He stated that Arklow and Chateaudun had much in common, including their similarly sized populations and important local rivers (the Loire and the Avoca).

“Both countries have a common currency, through which to do business and have obligations to give humanitarian aid to the Ukraine,” Mr Verdier said. “I have enjoyed my brief visit to Arklow and would like to thank the members of the Arklow Twinning Association, who have welcomed me and my delegation into their homes.”

After the delegates speeches were concluded, local historian Jim Rees gave a fascinating account of the history of the Arklow Parade Ground, which had been used by soldiers and militia in the past - hence its name.

Mr Rees described how the Parade Ground became part of the Main Street and how the important public space has been renovated and renamed, to be used by the people of Arklow.

The visitors ere then invited to view the newly named Plaza, where magicians, fire-eaters, the Arklow Silver Band, the Arklow Pipe Band, the Inbhear Mór Ensemble and the Arklow Baton Twirlers entertained young and old alike.

The delegation were invited to a reception at the Arklow Bay Hotel later that evening, where Cllr Pat Kennedy thanked the visitors from Chateaudun and Aberystwth for accepting Arklow MD’s invitation and for travelling in such wintery weather to attend the Plaza festivities.

Cllr Kennedy praised the work of the Twinning organisations, while Cllr Tommy Annesley shared memories of his visits to Aberystwyth. Deputy Mayor of Aberystwyth, Ms Kerry Ferguson, replied by paying tribute to fellow councillor Steve Davis, who had taken part in some of the Celtic Challenge races between Arklow and Aberystwth over the years.

After the opening of the Plaza, Councillor Hanane Tag spoke on behalf of the Mayor Verdier of Chateaudun, who had returned to Chateaudun. She referred to the economic struggles of the countries in Europe in the aftermath of two World Wars and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“Now current events demand that all countries in Europe be vigilant, ready to share our knowledge, our experiences and our friendship,” Councillor Hanane Tag said. “The twinning of towns is part of this process. In June 2023, the Council of Chateaudun will welcome a group from Arklow to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the Twinning of the two towns.”