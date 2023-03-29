Arklow councillors amend Local Area Plan in a bid to ease housing crisis

Elected members of the Arklow Municipal District have shown their commitment to tackling the housing crisis by voting to contravene their Local Area Plan and allow for 26 houses and a new crèche to be built in Arklow.

Located just off the Wexford Road, the proposed development is part of Noonan Construction’s long-running Meadowvale development, which is now entering its final phase.

Originally envisaged as a mixed-use development, comprising of retail shops, a medical centre and six apartments, the land is currently zoned for Local Service and Shops (LSS) under the Arklow and Environs Local Area Plan (2018 – 2024).

After concluding that the local area was well-serviced – with numerous supermarkets and retail outlets in the vicinity – Noonan Construction altered their application in April 2022 to include mostly residential units, substantially contravening the zoning objective of the Local Area Plan.

Wicklow County Council’s planning staff performed their own analysis thereafter and agreed with the developer’s assessment. Deeming the original application “counter productive”, the local authority referred the material contravention to Arklow councillors for their approval.

Speaking at this month’s meeting of the Arklow Municipal District, Cllr Pat Fitzgerald welcomed the amended plans, saying: “I’m fully supporting this proposal, for so many reasons, but above all is the housing crisis. Housing is in such a desperate state in Arklow at the moment, with so many people facing eviction and nowhere to go – we have to do whatever we can to help these people, and future generations in the town.

“There were a lot of people in that part of the town who were disappointed when Noonan stopped developing up there and the shops didn’t come in. Those same people, along with the rest of Arklow, are probably delighted that they’re not now – because we needs houses.”

Due to Noonan having already satisfied their obligations under Part V of the Planning and Development Acts 2000 to 2021, which sees the State capture a portion of the increase in land value, Wicklow County Council cannot condition their application for social housing – a revelation that soured the buoyant mood in the Arklow chamber.

Disappointed by the absence of social housing and troubled by the lack of submissions on the proposed development, Cllr Peir Leonard said: “I’m a little worried about the total lack of submissions from the public on this – but maybe that’s a good thing. With the state of housing in Arklow at the moment, I suppose we shouldn’t be too surprised.

“I must say, I have big reservations about the lack of social housing in the development. We are all now aware that those criteria have already been met Noonan, but surely there is some scope to change that?

“We’re going against the Local Area Plan to suit the developer. Is their any way to condition some part of the site for social housing – or affordable housing at least?”

Responding the query, Senior Engineer at Wicklow County Council Fergal Keogh said: “You can attach as many conditions to their application as you like, but in terms of the Part V conditions, they already gave 20 per cent of the overall land to us – which the local authority developed at Delaney Park – so unfortunately we can’t go back to them for these units.”

Seeking to allay the councillors concerns, Executive Planner Solomon Aroboto added: “While it is not social housing, we have added a condition whereby Noonan can only sell to private individuals, so no big company will be buying them all up.

“Although the new plans are in contravention, there is logic in what Noonan want to do here. From checking the area out ourselves, we noticed that there were a lot of empty retail spaces, and there is Lidl, Tesco, Pettitt’s and filling stations all nearby.

“Not only is their new application less dense than the original, the addition of the crèche is right in-line with public needs. There have been almost 400 residential houses permitted for development in the area since 2004 and there is no purpose built crèche. It will accommodate 60 children and will be a really valuable asset for all local residents.”

Offering his approval for the development, Cllr Sylvester Bourke highlighted Arklow’s long -awaited wastewater treatment plant and asked if the new development could be occupied after its construction.

“Noonan are a reputable company, with a great track record of building houses in Arklow, and I fully support their proposal. The land in question has been part of a construction site for the past 20 years, so it’ll be fantastic to see it cleaned up at last.

“I was just wondering if the planning staff could explain Irish Water’s role in this. Will Noonan be able to connect to the services and sell the units immediately, or will they have to wait until the treatment plant is finished?”

Responding to Cllr Bourke’s query, Mr Keogh said: “The overall Meadowvale development was granted in 2004 on the condition that there would be a treatment plant put in place at the site. The treatment plant was installed by Noonan, before being taken over by Irish Water. So, this overall land holding is already serviced.”

Concluding the discussion, Cllr Peir Leonard raised the possibility of adding two conditions to Noonan’s application – one that would see the installation of Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers and another that would compel the developer to construct a public open space with outdoor play equipment, in conjunction with local residents.

The councillors in attendance gave their unanimous approval to Cllr Leonard’s motion and voted to contravene the Local Area Plan in favour of the development.