Arklow Community Noticeboard

Craft fair

The Arklow Craft Fair takes place in the Bridgewater Shopping Centre from noon to 6 p.m. on the first Sunday of the month.

The craft fair will be held during additional weekends in the run up to Christmas. In November, the craft fair will take place from Friday, November 19 to Sunday, November 21. Bridgewater Shopping Centre will also host the craft fair over three weekends in December in advance of Christmas.

Social group

The Golden Circle social group have arranged a shopping trip to Waterford for Saturday, November 27. The bus costs €20 and will depart from Tesco carpark at 9 a.m.

Please contact Gertie on 083 4042 746 to book your place.

Our Christmas dinner will be held in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Sunday, December 13. The doors will open at 2.30 p.m.

Dinner will be a full four-course meal. Starter, turkey and ham main course, dessert and tea/coffee with live music by Brendan McDermot. Tickets at €25 will be available from Gertie or any committee member shortly.

Junior parkrun

Arklow junior parkrun takes place every Sunday morning at 9.30 a.m. at the Duck Pond. This is a 2k event for juniors only, aged between four and 14 years old.

The event is free, but registration before the first race is essential. For information about the event or details on how to volunteer, email arklowduckpond-juniors@parkrun.com.

Job seekers

Employability Service Wicklow is a free Department of Social Protection-funded employment agency which assists people with disabilities and extra support needs to find work.

The service can help job seekers with career planning and CV preparation, sourcing suitable employment to match skills and abilities, and provide information regarding benefits/entitlements.

Further information is available from Floor Three, Avoca River House, North Quay, or by calling 0402 29724.

Men’s Shed

Arklow Men’s Shed meets at Monument Lane, Arklow, and is a place which brings men together, offering a place where they can come and sit, work, talk and enjoy companionship.

The shed consists of several groups offering a variety of activities, and relief from stress and opportunities to be proactive.

New members are welcome to attend. For information call 086 3217860 or email arklowmensshed1@gmail.com.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw Wicklow can be contacted on 01 5240796 or by emailing wicklow@jigsaw.ie.

The service is based in Bray, but provides services for young people aged 12 to 25 who live, work or go to school across County Wicklow.

Any young person going through a difficult time, or someone concerned about them, can get in touch. Resources and more information are available at jigsawonline.ie.

Visual arts

The Arklow Visual Arts Gallery is looking for new members to join for the year ahead.

Crafts in ceramic, wood and all types of mixed media are welcome. Anyone who would like to get in touch can call 089 4248376 or email arklowvisualarts@gmail.com.

Friendship Centre

This group meet on Wednesdays at the Marlborough Hall, Arklow from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cancer support

Arklow Cancer Support continues to offer support to anyone with a cancer diagnosis.

Its St Mary’s Road office remains closed, however, the volunteer-led organisation continues to offer its services from behind closed doors.

The Volunteer to Drive programme, taking the service’s clients for the daily therapies, will continue as normal. The counselling services will take place remotely. Art, sound meditation, chair yoga, women’s group and other drop-in activities on Friday will all continue to remain via Zoom.

Call 085 1100066 or email arklowcancersupport@gmail.com.

Information is also available on the website, arklowcancersupport.ie.

Support for new mothers

All in-person La Leche League meetings and home visits remain suspended, but leaders continue to be available to mothers by phone and social media

La Leche League Arklow and Enniscorthy is hoping to hold some outdoor meetings in the near future, with the possibility of indoor meet-ups resuming subject to Government guidelines. Until then, La Leche League leaders can be contacted directly for breastfeeding support and information.

For more information, call Fiona on 087 9894097, Shirley on 087 9620847, Sarah on 086 8889358, Siobhan on 087 6374036 or Jackie on 087 2389089.

Loaves and Fishes Cafe

The Loaves and Fishes Cafe is open for takeaways only every Tuesday from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. at The Centre, Wexford Road.

Deliveries are also available for anyone unable to get out during the Covid restrictions.

For more information, message the Loaves and Fishes Cafe Arklow Facebook page or call 087 1364219.

All meals are provided free. Limits and physical distancing are in operation.

Samaritans

East Coast Samaritans, based in Arklow, provide a listening service and offer emotional support to their callers through telephone calls and email. They can be contacted 24/7 by calling 116 123.

With the usual fundraising on hold due to Covid-19, East Coast Samaritans have set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to support the group’s vital work.

To make a donation, or for more information on their work, see https://ie.gofundme.com/f/zr5btj-east-coast-samaritans.

Positive Ageing

Arklow Positive Ageing would like to welcome back all of its members, both new and existing.

Following changes to public health guidelines, the committee can start to plan day trips, shopping trips and other activities.

Further updates will be provided as soon as possible by the committee.

To book or for more information, contact Tony Nobbs, chair of Arklow Positive Ageing, at 087 2464243.

Grow

Grow Mental Health’s Arklow Community Group is holding in-person meetings at a new venue.

Meetings of the community group will take place weekly on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Bridge Christian Community Centre, 1A Wexford Rd.

Anyone is welcome to attend the meetings which will explore positive mental health, wellbeing, recovery. Meetings are free to attend.

For more information about the Arklow Grow Mental Health community group, call Clare on 086 0787701.

Grow Mental Health is a charity that provides free community based, peer support groups for anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis.

For more information about Grow Mental Health Ireland, see grow.ie.

Support

Bray Women’s Refuge has confirmed its outreach support clinic in Arklow is back up and running on an appointment- only basis on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The service provides emotional and practical support to women who are experiencing, or have experienced, domestic abuse.

To make an appointment, call 086 0597560.

Bray Women’s Refuge helpline is available by calling 01 286 6163, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for confidential advice and support.

Bridge

Apollo Bridge Club meets on Thursdays at 7.15 p.m. in the Presbyterian Hall, Ferrybank. New members are welcome.

Road closure

Wicklow County Council has advised that North Quay will be temporarily closed to facilitate works as part of the construction of the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The closure of North Quay will remain in effect until Friday, December 17 at 7 p.m.

Motorists are advised to follow the alternative route.

Wicklow County Council said the closure is to allow for the construction of the sewerage network as part of the plant’s construction.