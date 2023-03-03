Arklow Citizens Information welcomes new volunteer from Zimbabwe

Meet Mr Bhekinkosi ‘Bheki’ Dube, the Arklow Citizens Information Centre’s (CIC) new front of house volunteer.

Originally from Zimbabwe, Bheki now lives in Arklow and is keen to help out his new community. He volunteers his time once a week to provide a friendly and helpful service to all of the CIC’s clients and is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the people of Arklow, and to intigrate himself in the town.

Since he arrived in Ireland, Bheki has been very pleased by the warm welcome he has received and thoroughly enjoys living in Arklow, especially walking along the river and climbing the nearby mountains. Although the climate is very different, the variety of weather appeals to him. As Bheki put it: “Raining one minute and sunny the next!”

A former financial analyst, Bheki has brought his extensive administration skills to his new role in Arklow CIC. He is particularly interested in computer programming and, as a result, any technical issues in the office are now handled exclusively by him!

Bheki would like to make Ireland his new home, put roots down in Arklow and continue to help those in his local community who need assistance with their problems.

“I enjoy volunteering in Arklow CIC, as I have met lots of new people there,” Bheki said. “CIC offers comprehensive training – which is an added bonus. Coming to Ireland has made such a difference to my life. My motto has always been: we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

Commending Bheki on his outstanding contribution so far, Development Manager at Arklow CIC, Martina Cronin commented: “We are pleased to have Bheki on our Arklow CIC team and we welcome volunteers from all different nationalities, to reflect the multi cultural society in which we now live.

“We hope that by promoting a more diverse approach to recruiting our volunteers, that we may attract more volunteers from different countries to volunteer with us.”

Arklow CIC provides a free and confidential information, advice and advocacy service on topics such as Social Welfare, Employment Rights, Housing, Health Matters, Immigration, Consumer Issues and many more.

For more information about Arklow CIC call 0818 07 6750, email arklow@citinfo.ie or drop in to their Main Street office, from Monday to Thursday, between 9.30 a.m. and 1.00 p.m.