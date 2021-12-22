Arklow Christian Community Church donates to local causes before Christmas

Arklow Christian Community Church donated to Friends of the Community and the Inbhear Mor band in December.

Joy Crosbie, Councillor Tommy Annesley and Majella Myler accept the donation from Pastor Solomon Aroboto.

The Arklow Christian Community Church supported a number of local causes at their Super Sunday events in November and December.

The Arklow Lifeboat was chosen as the recipient for donations in November. Pastor Solomon Aroboto presented the cheque to Councillor Tommy Annesley, Joy Crosbie and Majella Myler.

The Arklow Lifeboat assists people and vessels in trouble at sea. Its volunteers often go out in the middle of the night to help those in danger.

In December, the Arklow Christian Community Church donated to two local causes – the Friends of the Community’s Christmas appeal and the Inbhear Mor band.

Julie Gaffney, Hilary Sharpe, Caitriona Kinsella, Anne Carey, Marianne McGrath and Grace Glavin from Friends of the Community were delighted to accept a donation from the Church to help almost 200 families this Christmas.

Mary Kirwan and Oisin Molloy were presented with the cheque for the Inbhear Mor Band.

The Inbhear Mór performance ensemble is a performing arts unit specialising in brass, percussion, colour guard and dance.

Arklow Christian Community Church organises a Super Sunday fundraising event each month at their Sunday service. Local charitable causes and groups are chosen as recipients of these donations.

It has helped the likes of Men’s Sheds, Arklow Tidy Towns, and Glenart College in the past.