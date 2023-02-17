Arklow celebrates opening of long-awaited primary care centre

Local councillors and stakeholders pictured with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly T.D. at the official opening of the Arklow Primary Care Centre.

The Arklow community were out in force on Friday to celebrate the long-awaited opening of the town's new HSE Primary Care Centre.

Local councillors and community members were present as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly T.D. officially opened the centre, as part of the €240million national Enhanced Community Care (ECC) programme.

The Primary Care Centre will offer a full range of multi-disciplinary primary care and community-based services to the residents of Arklow and the surrounding towns of Avoca, Redcross, Woodenbridge and Ballycoog.

Services are being introduced at the centre on a phased basis, with all services expected to be onsite within the next six months. When fully operational, the centre will offer a full spectrum of primary care services, including: public health nursing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, dietetics, psychology, podiatry, chiropody, dental, social work, and speech and language therapy.

Senior Medical Officers and a Health Promotion and Improvement Officer will also form part of this multi-disciplinary, primary care team.

Other specialist onsite teams will include a Mental Health Team, offering integrated outpatient-focused mental health care for the local community, and a Children’s Disability Network Team (CDNT), to support children with complex disabilities and their families.

Speaking at the official launch of the new centre, Minister Donnelly said: “ECC is a significant investment in community healthcare services in the HSE, aiming to provide more services closer to people’s homes, and provide extra services for older people, or people who live with long-term health conditions.

“94 Community Healthcare Networks, 21 Community Specialist Teams for older persons and 21 Chronic Disease Community Specialist Teams have been established, and 21 community intervention teams are now in place with national coverage. Community diagnostic services provided over 253,000 scans to patients in 2022.

“The national Enhanced Community Care programme is at its core a reform programme, representing an investment of €240 million to develop and enhance care in the community. It has been developed under the Sláintecare Programme to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work together effectively”.

The Arklow Primary Centre will also offer residents swift access to x-ray and ultrasound diagnostics services as well as a diabetes and retina screening service. Several auxiliary and outreach services will also operate from the centre including specialist adult and YoDA (Youth Drug and Alcohol) addiction services, TUSLA Child and Family Services, and an antenatal Domino scheme in collaboration with the National Maternity Hospital, Holles Street.

Maryville GP practice and McGorisks Pharmacy are also onsite. In addition, Caredoc will deliver a GP Out of Hour’s service for south Wicklow and a Community Intervention Team Service. This is a General Practitioner led, nurse delivered, specialist team that provides nursing care to patients in the community in order to support and deliver on early hospital discharge and hospital avoidance for patients.

There are eight Community Healthcare Networks (CHNs) operational in HSE Community Healthcare East (which serves Wicklow, Dublin South and Dublin South East), two of which cover County Wicklow. Arklow Primary Care Centre is part of Community Healthcare Network 8 and is Community Healthcare East’s largest CHN geographically serving over 60,000 people (based on projected growth from the 2016 Census).

Speaking after the opening, Martina Queally, Chief Officer at HSE Community Healthcare East said: “An essential theme underlying the ECC Programme is developing a new, integrated model of care, delivered through Primary Care Centres and Integrated Care Hubs, which is responsive to the needs of local communities.

"HSE Community Healthcare East recently launched the first Integrated Care Hub in Ireland in Bray, County Wicklow, to support the provision of community specialist services for older persons and people living with chronic diseases.

“We are in the process of expanding this model of care through the development of more Integrated Care Hubs and Primary Care Centres across the region. These facilities will help us to deliver a much more patient-focused and integrated model of care in each locality.

“I would like to acknowledge and thank the Managers and staff in HSE Community Healthcare East, the GP and Consultant leads, and our colleagues in Ireland East Hospital Group, St Vincent’s, St. Michael’s and St. Columcille’s Hospitals for the time and commitment they’ve provided to the development of the ECC programme so far.

"I would also like to thank the large number of people that have been involved in the development of infrastructure and services at Arklow Primary Care Centre for the ongoing care and support they are providing to the local community.”

Niamh McAlinden, Acting Head of Service Primary Care for HSE Community Healthcare East, added: “Arklow Primary Care Centre is one of the largest in County Wicklow. Along with Bray, Wicklow town and Rathdrum Primary Care Centres, it is another example of the significant, and much valued, investment in County Wicklow’s health infrastructure.

“This investment has enabled Community Healthcare East to support the vision articulated in Sláintecare to provide the right care, in the right place at the right time. Centres like this one in Arklow, facilitate a collaborative healthcare system, where primary care services are integrated with other community services such as Local Sports Partnerships, County Wicklow Partnership and Local Community Development Committees.