Arklow CBS to receive town twinning funding for German trip

Arklow CBS were granted €3,000 from the Arklow Municipal District’s town twinning funding for school trip to Würzburg, Germany.

Councillor Pat Kennedy (FF), standing in for Cathaoirleach Miriam Murphy, read a letter from Peter Somers, principal of Arklow CBS, requesting the funding at the December meeting of Arklow Municipal District.

Claire Lawless, Arklow Municipal District Administrator, confirmed that County Wicklow is twinned with the German city and that Arklow has €6,000 available in twinning funding for 2021.

Cllr Kennedy asked Ms Lawless whether any unused money from this allocation would go back into central funding and she said yes.

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald (FF) said: “I propose that the €3,000 be allocated to Arklow CBS. I think it could be a great trip for the students to explore other countries.”

Councillor Tommy Annesley (FF) seconded the motion and all councillors were in agreement.

Councillor Peir Leonard (Ind) asked if the Municipal District could allocate the remaining €3,000 before the year is out.

She said: “Does the twinning committee not try to allocate the money throughout the year? I’d have a couple of suggestions for it now. As we’re going to have a pottery museum in the town could we explore twinning with Stoke-on-Trent which is well-known for its pottery?”

Cllr Kennedy said there’s a process to twinning, it would have to go before protocol with Wicklow County Council and it’s not as simple as the councillors agreeing to it at the meeting.

Cllr Leonard said: “I know it's a bit late to be talking about these things now, in the future can we look at funding earlier in the year?”

Councillor Sylvester Bourke (FG) said: “Normally we wouldn’t be having this discussion at this time, the money would be well spent. This year it hasn’t been used due to Covid.”

Cllr Leonard said: “Could I make another suggestion for the €3,000? Could we send some of arts and craftwork to the towns we’re already twinned with?”

Cllr Annesley said: “I’d agree with that idea rather than for the funding to go back into central funding. But we want to send it to the right people, we don’t want to send something over to gather dust on some random person’s shelf.”

Claire Lawless said she’d look into what could possibly be done.