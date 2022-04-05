Arklow businesses and groups still in ‘limbo’ after shock hall closure

Arklow businesses and community groups remain without a venue after Wicklow County Council closed Coral Arklow Leisure Centre’s hall last Friday morning to house 75 Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday evening, they received notice that the hall they use to run their businesses and activities would be closed with immediate affect. This notice came with no prior warning, and left all in shock, with no certain timeline for reopening or support offered.

Jenny Fortune, who runs Genuine Fitness Spinning Studio from a room in the hall has said she doesn’t know if she will return to the centre

“I have worked in more than 10 community projects over the years, everything that I have ever been involved in has been working for the greater good,” said Jenny. “And that is not what is occurring in Arklow.

“Everyone is doing their own thing, their own job without any consideration what effect this will have on us.”

Clubs and businesses were also instructed to remove all their equipment from the premises as they would not be allowed back on the premises.

“I have found some temporary spaces to use, however no where permanent,” said Jenny.

“We have been told that we will be looked after financially but it’s not the finances for me, it’s my lifestyle - its the clients that I have worked so hard with.”

“We came back from Covid in September, starting from scratch working so steadily and so consistently to get everyone’s fitness back with no injuries and all of that has been taken.” she added

Tom Thornton of Leinster Taekwondo has been based in hall for more than 12 years and was ‘stunned’ to receive a call on Thursday informing him he had to be out by Friday.

“We had to remove all our equipment. It has left us in complete limbo.” he said. “We are on the hunt for other venues but it will have to be on the same days and the same times and we don’t have any flexibility.

“Parents have been very good and they have been ringing around trying to find other venues.”

The club boasts 200 members, ranging in age from 4 to 60.

While Tom supports all efforts to assist refugees from Ukraine, he is disappointed with the lack of consultation that took place beforehand.

“I have no issue with the centre being used for refugees,” he stressed. “I think it’s a fantastic idea and these people need all the help they can get, especially considering everything they have already been through, but the lack of notice was very disappointing. This is my livelihood.”

Susan Neary Farrell, an organiser of the Arklow Racquetball Club, which has been operating out of the leisure centre for 41 years said: “We still haven’t had any communication on how long the centre will be a refugee centre.

“For us we still have nowhere to train - we have reached out to Coolgreaney, Coolboy and Tinahely clubs because we have All-Irelands coming up.”

With the uncertainty of time, Susan is now questioning the sustainability of the club and said: “We can do 6-8 months without it however if it will extend longer than that - it will be the end of the Arklow Racquetball Club.”