Arklow band Feel The Pinch look forward to first gig since lockdown

A well-loved Arklow band have said they want to see live music return to local pubs as the Government considers a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Feel The Pinch are rehearsing hard for their performance on Sunday, September 5 as part of the Summer Songs series, organised by Wicklow County Council’s Arts Office. The band will be joined by Leslie Ann Dowdall to kick off the open-air concert, which will start at 2 p.m.

Gerry Power, drummer with Feel the Pinch, said: “We are really looking forward to the show. it’s been so quiet as we’ve had no gigs over lockdown”.