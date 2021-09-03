Arklow band Feel The Pinch look forward to first gig since lockdown

Premium
A well-loved Arklow band have said they want to see live music return to local pubs as the Government considers a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Feel The Pinch are rehearsing hard for their performance on Sunday, September 5 as part of the Summer Songs series, organised by Wicklow County Council’s Arts Office. The band will be joined by Leslie Ann Dowdall to kick off the open-air concert, which will start at 2 p.m.
Gerry Power, drummer with Feel the Pinch, said: “We are really looking forward to the show. it’s been so quiet as we’ve had no gigs over lockdown”.
The group has only had one paying gig in recent times, Gerry said. Speaking ahead of an expected announcement by the Government of changes to the Covid-19 public health guidelines, Gerry said that he would like to see the return of live music to pubs as it would mean society was moving a step closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
‘“I think they should open the pubs for music at this stage,” he said. “It’s not the bands that are causing problems. Musicians are responsible and professional. It would be good to see music back in pubs for people who are vaccinated. At this stage, most of the country is vaccinated. they should all go ahead with music.”
Feel the Pinch are Ray Weadick on guitar and lead vocal, Fran Harper on lead guitar and vocals, Gerry Power on drums and Paul Tyrrell who plays bass guitar and vocals. The band spent last summer performing garden sessions with Leslie Ann Dowdall to help raise morale during lockdown. Feel the Pinch have been playing together for over 30 years. They were introduced to Leslie by her brother and in recent times, they have performed together.
Gerry said the garden session performances “helped to keep us and the music fresh”.
The Summer Songs show feature an audience of up to 200 in socially distanced pods of up to six people. It will be the biggest audience that the band has performed in front of since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Everyone is ‘really looking forward to it and to seeing the other acts including the Pillow Queens,’ Gerry said.