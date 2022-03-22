Arklow and Tinahely stops to remember families hit by Covid

Arklow and Tinahely each hosted a ceremony of remembrance on Sunday for the 186 Wicklow lives that were lost due to Covid-19.

The 3 p.m. ceremony at the Bandstand on the Main Street of Arklow gave an opportunity for the community to ‘pause and reflect’ and take time to remember those who were lost.

The event began and was introduced by the Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, Miriam Murphy and included a wreath laying ceremony.

“Wicklow lost 186 people from Covid, we wanted to not only remember those who had died but also their families,” she said. “They couldn't and weren’t allowed to grieve properly.”

Cllr Murphy added: “We all know someone may it be from your own family or local community who had suffered through the pandemic. The families don't forget.”

The event was also accompanied with music by harpist, Aoife Ni Bhriain, and a recital by Leo Cullen.

In Tinahely, Avril Cronin, Cathaoirleach of Baltinglass Municipal District began the ceremony, which was followed by a poetry recital and accompanied with music by the Duffy sisters.

“Many families did not have the opportunity to say goodbye properly,” said Avril Cronin. ”I laid the wreath down, but we also had flowers there for members of the public. It allowed them to lay down a flower beside the wreath in memory of someone they had lost.’

The ‘reflective’ event also paid tribute to all the front line workers who sacrificed their safety to help others and combat Covid-19. Members of the Gardai and fire services were among those attending.

Cllr Cronin said: “Everyone was there for each other, the community forum and fire services got involved in food deliveries. Even after everything, Covid-19 brought a real strong sense of community.”