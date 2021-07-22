Arklow An Post staff and Hilary Sharpe awarded Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Awards

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald presents the Cathaoirleach's Special Recognition Award to the staff of An Post Arklow. From left: Ray Weadick, Sinead O'Shaughnessy, Dermot Alford, Cllr Pat Fitzgerald, Rob Donnelly, Mary Byrne. Photo: Leigh Anderson.

Arklow Municipal District has presented special awards to some of those to went above and beyond to help the local community over the last 12 months.

This week saw the presentation of the Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Awards for 2020 and 2021. Former Cathaoirleachs Councillor Pat Fitzgerald and Cllr Sylvester Bourke selected An Post’s Arklow staff and Hilary Sharpe for the awards respectively. A socially distanced presentation was made outside the Municipal District Offices in Castepark last Thursday, July 15.

Cllr Fitzgerald served as Cathaoirleach during the 2019/2020 term. He presented a Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Award to the staff of An Post’s post office and parcel centre in Arklow. He presented a beautiful painting to staff, including a senior manager from An Post.

He said: ‘from talking to people, the numbers going into the post office multiplied, but they remained courteous and did their upmost for people. There has been high praise for the way they treated people in the course of their work’.

Cllr Bourke served as Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District during 2020 and 2021. He presented a special recognition award to Hilary Sharpe to acknowledge her voluntary work and the service to the community undertaken by committee members and many other volunteers throughout the last 12 months.

Ms Sharpe received a stunning Tipperary Glass vase during the presentation. Ms Sharpe accepted the award on behalf of local voluntary organisations including Meals on Wheels and Friends of the Community.

‘They did so much good work. At one stage last year, Arklow Meals on Wheels was delivering 1,000 meals a week and they are still doing a significant amount of work,’ Cllr Bourke said.

The Cathaoirleach’s Special Recognition Award acknowledges those who provide service to the community and make and outstanding contribution. The award has been presented in the Arklow Municipal District since 2017 and it is used to honour inspiring individuals and groups within the local community. Last year’s award presentation was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.