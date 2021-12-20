Ark opens re-vamped charity shop in Bray

Ark Housing Association has re-opened its charity shop at the Bray Recycling Centre.

The charity was set up in 2007 with a focus to deliver accommodation and supports to those experiencing homelessness in the Bray area.

The charity shop has been refurbished and recently re-opened. It provides new gifts, china, good quality clothes and other items.

A spokesperson for Ark said:”We are extremely grateful to Wicklow County council and Daryl Tighe recycling centre manager for their continued support of our efforts. Our location in a recycling centre enables Ark to take full advantage of all our donated resources creating unique one-of-a-kind items, such as upcycled furniture, Christmas gift hampers all helping to support the ethos of Bray recycling centre to reduce reuse and recycle and preventing the disposal to landfill of previously unsaleable items by restoring them to create high quality marketable products and participating in the circular economy.

“This shop has provided us with the proceeds towards the purchase and maintenance of many of our current homes. The community of Bray through their support and hours of volunteering have impacted hugely on the operation of our charity and we in turn ensure that our volunteer programme is beneficial to all involved by supporting individuals to increase their job and interpersonal skills through training.

"It is an opportunity to meet new people, be a part of the community by making a difference to the lives of those who benefit from the housing provided by Ark. In particular post Covid we have noticed an increase in the number of volunteers wishing to become involved due to increased social isolation from lockdown but also a greater appreciation of shopping locally and reducing their carbon footprint.” they said.

Ark currently provide 15 family homes and ten individual units. The housing association are in the process of four further acquisitions which they hope to complete within the coming weeks. This will bring the numbers of those housed by Ark to almost 90, including 40 children.

Ark endeavours to help provide the individual or family with the correct supports required by residents in order to address issues to relieve immediate stresses associated with homelessness.

"We are proud of the work that has been achieved to date and the supports received from the wider community to enable us to reach our goals. Being a local charity, helping local residents is beneficial as we believe local charities boost local wellbeing and make a positive contribution to the area in which we operate. Ark housing was founded to fulfil a need with a very specific mission focusing on making a difference and achieving change for people in the local area.

“Ark has never received any operational funding and has had to rely on fundraising activities for the success of the projects. To date, the achievements have been accomplished by the very arduous fundraising efforts, which not only purchased property but maintain them to a high standard and provide the supports needed to the residents which yielded a positive outcome," the spokesperson added.