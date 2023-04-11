Applications to rent low-cost apartments in Delgany now open

Phase 3 of the cost-rental housing scheme in Archers Wood, Delgany, opened on Tuesday, April 11, at midday and applicants have until Tuesday, April 18, at midday to register their interest.

The third phase comprises a total of 94 apartments, including 37 one-bed apartments, 53 two-beds, and four three-beds. Monthly rents for the one-bed apartments are €1,220; two-beds are €1,445 and rent for the three-beds are €1,530.

The Land Development Agency (LDA) opened applications for 24 low-cost duplex homes earlier this year in phase one of the project. At the beginning of March, phase two was launched, adding 24 units consisting of 12 two-beds and 12 three-beds.

Commenting on the development, Greystones Councillor Stephen Stokes said: “For many people rent is very expensive, if they can find a property at all. This initiative will help to bridge the gap a bit.

“The move to bring more affordable homes to the Greystones Municipal District is welcome.”

Cllr Stokes has recommended that people take a close look at the requirements of the scheme. For example, applicants must have a net income of below €53,000 and cannot already own a property. “In addition they cannot be in receipt of rent supplement or Housing Assitance Payment.”

Cllr Stokes has also called for the Government to invest in more facilities and infrastructure as more housing schemes are being built.

“As more houses come on stream,” he said, “we also need decisive investment to cater for the extra demand.

“The Government is already way behind on public transport, schools, youth facilities and more. I will continue to press for more resources across Charlesland, Delgany, Greystones, Kilcoole, Killadreenan and Newcastle,” he added.

For information on applications visit www.lda.ie